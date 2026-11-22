A drone attack on a Russian vessel in Benghazi sparked fires and prompted joint investigations, with Libyan authorities condemning the breach of sovereignty and rejecting the use of their ports for foreign conflicts.

An explosion occurred aboard a Russian vessel docked at the naval base in Benghazi, Libya, sparking a significant fire that has been brought under control by local emergency services.

Satellite imagery captured thick plumes of smoke rising from the scene on November 22, 2026, highlighting the severity of the incident which took place before dawn. According to preliminary findings released by Libya's eastern-based government, the ship was likely struck by an attack involving drones. The vessel was described as being on a return journey to Russia, having stopped temporarily in Benghazi solely to refuel and resupply in accordance with existing maritime cooperation agreements between the two nations.

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Libya Condemns Attack On Sovereignty

Despite the intensity of the blast and subsequent fire, authorities confirmed that port and naval base facilities and storage areas remained undamaged and resumed normal operations after the site was secured. The government issued a stern statement condemning the targeting of a ship within a Libyan port as a serious assault on national sovereignty and a flagrant violation of port security and the safety of maritime navigation.

They asserted that Libya is not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war or any other armed conflicts beyond its borders and would not permit its territory to become an arena for settling international scores. The government ordered a comprehensive investigation by security and military authorities, emphasizing coordination with Russian officials to determine the exact circumstances, source, and perpetrators of the attack. They reserved the right to take all necessary legal and diplomatic measures against those found responsible.

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In a related development, Benghazi's Civil Defence reported controlling a fire that broke out after an ammunition depot exploded at the naval base earlier on Sunday. However, officials noted that it has not been established whether the blast at the depot was connected to the explosion aboard the Russian ship.

Tripoli Government Rejects Foreign Conflict Arena

Meanwhile, Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity expressed grave concern over the events, citing the dangers of involving ports and civilian infrastructure in activities linked to foreign conflicts. This government categorically rejected the notion of turning Libya into a battleground for international disputes, warning against the use of Libyan territory for military or logistical activities that could endanger public safety and undermine sovereignty.

They emphasized that hosting unauthorized foreign forces and allowing them to utilize national facilities invites external conflicts to spill into the country. The statement highlighted that any military arrangements or logistical support outside official state channels lack proper authorization.

Calls For Military Unification Under State Authority

Consequently, they called for the unification of the military establishment under single state authority to prevent unilateral deals with foreign powers that could compromise national interests. The incident has intensified debates within Libya regarding the presence of foreign military assets and the risks associated with allowing international conflicts to manifest on domestic soil. Both the eastern and western governments have aligned in their rejection of foreign powers using Libyan ports for strategic purposes unrelated to bilateral agreements.

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The call for a joint probe with Russia underscores the diplomatic complexity of the situation, as Libya seeks to maintain its neutrality while addressing breaches of its territorial integrity. The lack of clarity regarding the connection between the ammunition depot explosion and the ship blast leaves room for further speculation and investigation. Authorities are urging vigilance and adherence to state protocols to ensure that such incidents do not escalate into broader confrontations.

The emphasis on national sovereignty and the rejection of external influence in domestic military matters reflect a growing consensus among Libyan political entities to assert control over their territorial waters and facilities. This event serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance Libya must maintain amidst regional and global geopolitical tensions, reinforcing the need for strict oversight of foreign military activities within its borders to preserve peace and stability.