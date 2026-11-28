Explosion Near Afghan School Kills 10, Injures 110
An explosion near a school in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 10 people and injured 110 others, most of whom were children, according to multiple news reports. The incident happened Saturday morni...
An explosion near a school in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 10 people and injured 110 others, most of whom were children, according to multiple news reports.
The incident happened Saturday morning in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, near Shagai Middle School. , officials said"that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.
" Photos from the scene showed a damaged classroom filled with shattered glass and debris, along with abandoned shoes and school bags. Noor Rahman, whose home is next to the school,he heard the explosion and rushed toward the building.
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