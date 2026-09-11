Explosion at HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Turkey leaves 10 dead and 4 missing

A massive explosion and fire at the HABAS iron and steelworks in Aliaga, Izmir province, killed 10 people and injured 15, with four workers still missing as rescue efforts continue.

A huge explosion and fire at an iron and steelworks in western Turkey left 10 people dead Monday as rescuers searched for four missing workers, officials said.

The fire at the HABAS plant in Aliaga, Izmir province, also injured 15 people, two of them critically, Provincial Gov. Suleyman Elban said in a televised update on the latest casualties. Search teams were looking for four people still believed to be under the wreckage, he added. An earlier statement from his office had put the death toll at three, with 14 wounded and 10 missing.

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Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said that the exact number of casualties would only be known once the debris is cleared. Broadcaster NTV showed images of a large fire inside the facility and a tall column of smoke rising. The governor's office said that the blast happened around noon (0900 GMT) when an overhead crane toppled into a furnace during the casting of liquid steel.

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Witnesses Report Intense Ground Shaking

Witness Nuri Ali Ulker told the state-run Anadolu news agency that the ground shook and it was very intense. Another witness, Deniz Ulker, said that the explosion felt like the earth's crust was shifting beneath them and they thought it was an earthquake, according to Anadolu. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said that emergency teams fought the blaze while searching for casualties.

He posted on social media that injured compatriots had been taken to hospitals and their health was being closely monitored. An investigation has been launched, and Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said four public prosecutors had been assigned to the case.

First responders were seen working at the Habas Demir Celik factory after the explosion in Aliaga, near Izmir, Turkey. Aliaga has a large port and is known for shipbreaking, which critics say has caused significant environmental damage and has led to calls to remove its shipbreaking yard from the European Union's list of ship recycling facilities. The disaster came as world leaders and environmental activists gathered in Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, for talks on curbing climate change.

Plant Established In 1987 Annual Output

The HABAS plant was established in 1987 and can produce 4.5 million tons of steel annually, according to the company's website.