Explosion at Explosives Storage Site in Myanmar Kills Dozens

An explosion at a storage site for mining explosives in a village in Shan State, Myanmar, killed more than 45 people and injured dozens. The blast occurred in an area controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which acknowledged storing gelignite for mining.

An explosion at a storage site for mining explosives in a remote village near Myanmar 's border with China has killed more than 45 people and injured dozens more, according to rescue workers and independent media reports.

The blast occurred around noon on Sunday in the village of Kaungtup, located in Namhkam township of northern Shan State. The area is under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group that has been engaged in sporadic conflict with Myanmar's military. Rescue workers who rushed to the scene described a devastating scene of destruction, with dozens of homes destroyed and debris scattered across a wide area.

A rescue worker who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for security reasons said that 46 bodies, including six children, had been recovered by Sunday evening and taken for cremation. The worker reported that 74 injured people had been transported to the township hospital and that rescue operations were continuing. Another rescuer in Namhkam, who also spoke anonymously, said about 40 people were killed and more than 100 houses near the blast site were damaged.

Myanmar media outlets, including the online Shwe Phee Myay news agency, reported death tolls ranging from 50 to 55. Photos and videos published by these outlets showed thick smoke rising from the explosion site, damaged buildings, and rescue workers sifting through rubble. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the explosion caused multiple deaths and injuries and severely damaged many residential houses, but did not provide specific figures.

According to CCTV, preliminary investigations indicated that the blast occurred at a site where large quantities of explosives used for mining operations were stored. Local authorities are providing relief, medical care, and resettlement assistance to affected residents. In a statement released on its Telegram channel, the TNLA acknowledged that gelignite, a type of explosive commonly used in mining and rock blasting, had been stored by the group's economic department for use in mining and stone quarrying sites.

The statement said an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. Gelignite can become highly unstable over time, especially if poorly stored. The TNLA has controlled the Namhkam area since it and its allies launched a major offensive against Myanmar's military in late 2023. The alliance members and other ethnic armed groups have long fought for increased autonomy.

The TNLA signed a ceasefire with Myanmar's military following China-mediated talks in October 2025, but relations remain tense. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The explosion in Kaungtup village highlights the ongoing dangers faced by civilians in areas where armed groups and military operations overlap, and raises questions about the safety of storing explosives in populated areas





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Myanmar Explosion Mining Explosives Ta'ang National Liberation Army Shan State

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