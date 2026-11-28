A blast near a school in Kunar province killed seven people and wounded more than 90, apparently caused by negligence at a nearby explosives depot used by mining companies.

An explosion at a school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar Saturday killed seven people and wounded more than 90, the province’s culture and information director said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.

Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast at the school on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Asadabad, occurred due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies. An investigation into the incident was underway, he said. Up to 15 of the wounded remain in hospital, while the rest were discharged after treatment, he added.

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Earlier, Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad. Footage posted on social media showed cars bringing wounded children to the emergency department of a hospital in Asadabad, as well as images of the school building, part of which appeared to have collapsed.