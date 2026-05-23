Exploring the Hidden Features of Your Xfinity Remote

Discover the hidden features of your Xfinity remote, including quick settings and information access, by using the ABCD buttons.

In the age of streaming services, many still rely on Xfinity as their source of entertainment and media. It offers a variety of services, including live TV, and provides users with a remote to navigate devices.

One of the remotes has four additional buttons labeled ABCD. These buttons offer specific quick settings and information access, as well as help with small cleanup tasks. Depending on which remote you have, you may have four buttons either lined up in a row or sitting at the corners of your directional control pad





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Xfinity Remote Hidden Features Quick Settings Information Access Live TV Television Cleanup Tasks X1 Sports App Audio Descriptions X15 Voice Remote Accessibility Settings

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