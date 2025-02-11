Exploring Target Gene Expression in Canine Hepatocellular Carcinoma for Improved Treatment Strategies

This study investigates the expression of target genes in canine hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) to assess the potential efficacy of targeted therapies. By comparing gene expression in canine HCC to human tumors, researchers aim to identify promising targets and improve treatment options for this challenging disease.

Unresectable canine hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) presents a significant challenge in veterinary oncology due to its limited nonsurgical treatment options. Sorafenib , a targeted therapy approved for human HCC, has been investigated in dogs with unresectable disease. However, the efficacy of targeted therapies for canine HCC remains uncertain, partly because of limited information regarding the expression of target genes. In human HCC, complete surgical resection offers the best prognosis.

Unfortunately, unresectable nodular and diffuse HCC have a poor prognosis and rely on systemic therapies, including targeted therapies. Targeted therapy utilizes agents like molecular targeted agents, hormonal agents, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and targeted cytotoxic therapy. These agents demonstrate significant anticancer activity by inhibiting cell proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenesis, reversing multidrug resistance, and inducing apoptosis in cells with specific targeted gene mutations or abnormalities.While sorafenib is a commonly used targeted therapy for canine unresectable HCC, there is a dearth of research on the expression status of its target genes. Additionally, upregulation of specific genes has been observed in canine HCC, suggesting their potential as targets for therapy. This study aims to shed light on the expression of target genes in canine HCC by comparing their expression to that observed in human tumors. This comparative analysis will contribute to a better understanding of the potential efficacy and limitations of targeted therapies in treating canine HCC





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canine Hepatocellular Carcinoma Targeted Therapy Sorafenib Gene Expression Treatment Strategies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Genetic Swiss Army Knife: New Tool For Gene Editing And TherapyGene editing is now reaching the mainstream, ushering in a new era of genetic manipulation.

Read more »

Exploring the effectiveness of health behavior interventions and their components for healthy adultsResearchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 116 studies to evaluate the effectiveness of physical activity promotion interventions for healthy adults and the components of effective interventions. Their findings showed minor intervention effects, suggesting a need to improve the intervention programs.

Read more »

Lucy Liu Stars in 'Presence,' a Horror Film Exploring Family DynamicsActress Lucy Liu takes on a lead role in the new horror film 'Presence', playing Rebekah, the family matriarch. The movie, directed by Steven Soderbergh, uses the horror genre to explore complex family issues like child favoritism and communication breakdowns, depicted from the perspective of a mysterious spirit presence. Liu discusses the film's unique approach to horror, its suspenseful storytelling, and her experience working with Soderbergh.

Read more »

Exploring the Intersection of Psychology, Career, and Social IssuesThis article delves into various aspects of human experience, examining the psychological roots of success, the impact of public service on well-being, the complexities of career planning, and the influence of stereotypes and societal norms on individuals.

Read more »

Exploring the World of Singlehood: Stories of Choice, Happiness, and RegretThis article delves into the experiences of single individuals, particularly millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly choosing to forgo traditional marriage. It explores the motivations behind this decision, the joys and challenges of singlehood, and the various paths individuals take in navigating this life stage.

Read more »

Peeling back the layers: Exploring capping effects on nickelate superconductivityResearchers used cutting-edge X-ray techniques to gain new insights into 'infinite-layer' nickelate materials.

Read more »