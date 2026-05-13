Exploring Options in Crowding Backfield

With the Jets' restructuring of their roster, they now have a crowded backfield with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. Each player deserves meaningful reps, but the long-term position remains with Breece Hall. Understanding each player's potential sounds like an option for avoiding a negative impact on health.

The Jets can't wait forever when deciding if Isaiah Davis and/or Braelon Allen should stay with the team. With general manager Darren Mougey trading away stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at last year’s deadline, it seemed like the franchise was heading towards a full-on fire sale in the offseason.

The decision becomes even more challenging with the addition of Breece Hall’s new contract, making the backfield crowded with four main options for meaningful reps. Both Allen and Davis have proven to be solid options and deserve their spots.

However, Hall’s new contract makes it hard for the duo to see the field as often as they’d like. Mougey may ultimately need to explore trading either Allen or Davis before it’s too late. Ianth Allen quickly burst onto the scene in his rookie season, logging 334 rushing yards on 92 carries for two touchdowns. While Braelon Allen suffered an MCL injury in Week 4 last year, it presented Davis with an opportunity to showcase his skillset.

Davis finished last season with 236 rushing yards on 43 carries, averaging a remarkable 5.5 yards per carry. With each having two years left on their rookie deals, there aren't enough reps for all three of them. In case of Isaiah Davis taking a step back, his trade value tanks. The Jets likely won't acquire more than a fourth-round selection for either player, but a good start to trade negotiations is the best way to maximize any potential trade return





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