Despite their 7-3 record, the Vikings are often overlooked—or even worse—viewed as the dreaded 'F-word'. Fraudulent or not, though, Minnesota has been winning,

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs with the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect'.

Fraudulent or not, though, Minnesota has been winning, and their favorable schedule likely means they'll cruise into the playoffs as an 11- or 12-win team.style, and the Wild Card Weekend is over before it's even started. Could 2026 be a different story, though? Let's take a high-level look to see how this year's version of the Minnesota Vikings compares to the last five winners of the Super Bowl and see how things stack up.

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, and—oh yeah—have one of the best defenses of the last decade. Outside of yardage allowed, which is essentially even, the Vikings' defense outperforms our Super Bowl winners in every other metric we compiled.