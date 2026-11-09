Explore Winter in the Garden Multisensory Walk at California Botanic Garden

Join an interactive nature walk at the California Botanic Garden to experience a multisensory tour of native plants. This Explore LA event explores California seasons and flora on uneven terrain, requiring moderate mobility.

for an interactive nature walk at this special Explore LAⓇ in-person event, to invigorate your senses from touch to smell. Come immerse yourself in nature with a special Winter in the Garden guided walk at the California Botanic Garden, where we’ll stroll through the grounds on a multisensory tour, exploring what makes California Native Plants special and what makes our California seasons so unique.

The average one-hour tour will require approximately 1 - 2 miles of walking, depending on the interest and mobility of the tour group. The California Botanic Garden is more like a natural area than a formal, manicured garden. Paths are uneven and many are unpaved. There are some steps and uphill / downhill grades.

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California Botanic Garden is the largest botanic garden dedicated to California native plants, with a commitment to advancing knowledge, conservation, and appreciation of our state’s diverse plant life. The Garden is a living museum with curated collections of more than 22,000 California native plants, some of which are rare or endangered.

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CalBG hosts many fun and educational classes and events throughout the year and, behind the scenes, runs active research and conservation programs, including a graduate program in Botany , the largest seed bank devoted to California native seeds, an Herbarium of pressed plants, plant anatomy and molecular genetics labs, a large production nursery, and much more. Spread across 86 acres in Claremont, California, CalBG is located approximately 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

More info and admission tickets:LAist is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email