Explore a New Digital Card Game Released to Celebrate the Transformers Franchises 60th Anniversary

This new digital card game is set to release on PC via Steam on June 15th to 22nd and was created to celebrate the Transformers franchises 60th anniversary. Players can utilize your deck to navigate seven-lane battlefields filled with strategy and tactical opportunities.

By most accounts, its a pretty solid installment that stays true to its source material. But a roguelike RTS isn for everyone. Thats part of what makes the news of yet another new digital card game releasing on PC via Steam later this year, in celebration of the franchises 60th anniversary.

Like many digital card games, this new game will combine collection and strategic card battles in a video game format, though its not quite collectible shiny cardboard. This isn the first time the game has been released. Its first edition was released way back in 1994. Its second edition arrived in 2002, with its final expansion released in 2007, for those who might be interested.

In other words, the physical card game has been out of print for nearly 20 years. While fans still enjoy playing the game, this new digital card game will give fans the opportunity to collect and battle with popular characters, moments, and more from all 60 years of the franchises history in a digital format.

Though this new game isn a digital 1:1 translation of the original card game, offering digital cards in a more digital format does provide a new chance for fans to collect and battle with these iconic characters, starships, and more in a new and exciting way. Each deck will be centered around a ship from the series, and your choice will impact your decks size, abilities, and your health in battle.

In addition to providing strategy in deck building, youll also need to navigate seven-lane battlefields, adding a spatial element to the card battle gameplay. This digital collectible card game offers both PvP and PvE modes, so you can test out your strategic skills against other players or against virtual opponents. Monumental has temporarily not confirmed an exact release date, but more details are set to be revealed during Steam Next Fest, which takes place from June 15th to 22nd





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Transformers Digital Card Game Rts Card Collection Strategic Card Battles Digital Collectible Card Game

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