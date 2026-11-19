“Real Housewives of London” has gifted the internet a late entry for phrase of the year.

Look at the internet this week and there’s a singular phrase that has taken it by storm: “low-budget vagina. ” Is it a medical term?

A new hit single from some unknown star? A Gen Z insult? Strap in, we’ve got you covered. The term emerges from the fertile meme fields of the “Real Housewives” franchise, which has been around for decades and delivered more than a few instantly classic phrases.

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Who can forget Nene Leakes shouting at her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kim Zolciak to “close your legs to married men” during their first season reunion in 2008? Or Leakes’s famous “I said what I said”? Many Americans may not have even known there was a “Real Housewives of London,” which recently concluded its second season.

But over the weekend, a savage interpersonal missile from the show came scorching across the Pond and exploded onto the US internet, into the eyes of Real Housewives fans and innocent third parties alike. The devastating read seemed to speak for itself.

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Nevertheless, it came, as reality TV moments must, with an extensive back story. The principals were Amanda Cronin, a former model and beauty entrepreneur, and Karen Loderick-Peace, a self-identified rags-to-riches type originally from Jamaica, neither of whom immediately responded to requests for comment. The two were once friends, then devolved through a series of fights into bitter enemies on the show.

The duo, along with other cast members, recently gathered for the standard post-season reunion show, glammed to the nines and ready to stand their ground. As the host questioned them about their relationship, a shouting match ensued, until Cronin, who has a fairly well-known history dating rich and famous men including Wham! Star turned businessman Andrew Ridgeley, brought up her wealth after Loderick-Peace said she lived in a “bubble.

” “I’m in the middle of Belgravia,” Cronin said, referring to a posh area of London.

“You’re stuck in Jersey in a bubble. ” The season 2 reunion featured cast members Juliet Angus, Juliet Mayhew, Amanda Cronin, Panthea Parker, Karen Loderick-Peace and Nessie Welschinger, as well as host Katherine Ryan. Loderick-Peace replied by showcasing her own wealth.

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“I live in a mansion in Belgravia. You live in a mews house, Amanda,” she said, referring to the converted carriage houses found in parts of London.

“Darling, I own every single property I have, and that’s why you’re jealous,” she added, before going straight for the proverbial jugular. “I own Chelsea, I own Belgravia, and I own two in Jersey. What do you own? One property,” she said.

“I’m from Jamaica, a little girl from the countryside. And I came to England at 25 years old. And I own five properties. And you come to England, you sleep with princes, you sleep with Lords, you sleep with mayors.

You sleep with this, you sleep with that, and you only have one mews house. ” Then came the coup de grâce that now has the internet in a tizzy: “Low-budget vagina, Amanda. ” Welcome to the “Real Housewives” hall of zingers fame, ma’am.