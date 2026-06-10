Experts Warn of Surge in Demand for Great Danes Following Scooby-Doo: Origins Teaser

A teaser clip for the new live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins series has sent fans into a frenzy over the adorable puppy taking on the titular role. However, vets have raised concerns that the new series will lead to a surge in demand for Great Danes.

A teaser clip for the new live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins series has sent fans into a frenzy over the adorable puppy taking on the titular role.

However, vets have raised concerns that the new series will lead to a surge in demand for Great Danes. While they might look adorable, Great Dane puppies often grow up to be far more of a handful than their unwitting owners can handle. Unfortunately, this means the giant dogs often end up in rescues when their demanding training and massive costs become too much to bear.

More worryingly, experts warn that Great Danes are exceptionally prone to health risks that can cut their lives tragically short. Professor Dan O'Neil, of the Royal Veterinary College, told the Daily Mail: 'Great Danes often make wonderful companions, but they also face substantial health challenges. They have more than 30 times the risk of bone cancer compared with dogs overall.

And, on average, they live just 8.9 years - more than three years shorter than the UK dog population as a whole.

' Scooby-Doo will be played by a real dog for the first time in the upcoming Netflix series, Scooby-Doo: Origins. However, experts have warned potential pet owners to think carefully before getting a Great Dane for themselves Great Danes' popularity has been in steady decline since their heyday in 1980, when the spin-off show Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo first appeared on TV screens.

But with Scooby-Doo making an appearance as a real puppy for the first time, experts think that this trend could soon reverse. Films have a proven track record of driving unhelpful demand for dog breeds, from Dalmatians in 101 Dalmatians to Pugs in Men in Black, says Professor O'Neil. Experts say that people are often attracted to the breed's personality on screen without fully understanding the realities of pet ownership.

This is especially problematic for large, highly energetic, or difficult-to-train breeds, which can be far more of a challenge than they appear in films and TV. Lisa Guiney, head of operations at the London-based Mayhew Animal Home, told the Daily Mail: 'Whenever a particular breed is prominently featured in a popular film or television programme, there is often an increase in demand. Unfortunately, rescue organisations frequently see the consequences of impulse purchases once the novelty wears off.

' While Ms Guiney stresses that Great Danes can be affectionate, gentle companions when properly trained, their sheer size makes them a significant challenge.

The popularity of Great Danes has fallen since Scooby-Doo first appeared on TV, but experts say the new series could reverse this trend While the Great Dane puppy in this teaser trailer is adorable, experts warn that the giant breed is too much for most owners to handle Great Danes: The real-life Scooby-Doo Height: 76-81 cm Weight: 45 to 59 kg Colours: Fawn, black, blue, brindle and harlequin Life expectancy: 6-10 years Cost per month: £105 minimum Lifetime costs: £17,000 Known health issues: Bone cancer, dilated cardiomyopathy, gastric dilatation-volvulus (bloat), spinal deformation, hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, and hyperthyroidism 'An untrained Great Dane can be difficult for many people to handle simply because of their physical power,' says Ms Guiney.

For example, many owners don't consider the fact that a teething Great Dane puppy will be a lot more destructive than a terrier or other small dog. These challenges only grow with time, as Great Danes soon become very large, powerful dogs weighing between 50 and 60 kg. Professor Sarah Wolfensohn, of the University of Surrey, told the Daily Mail: 'The majority of people would not find a Great Dane easy to cope with.

Obviously, as with every breed, there are some individuals who are totally wonderful and behave really well. But they are very large, which raises several issues.

' Additionally, the breed's enormous size makes everything from dog beds and grooming to vet bills and food much more expensive. Anyone wanting a Scooby-Doo of their own should expect to spend a minimum of £105 per month and around £17,000 across the dog's lifespan, according to the vet charity PDSA. Mayhew Animal Home says that these unexpected costs are often the main reason that large dogs end up in their shelter.

Great Danes are 30 times more likely to develop bone cancer than the average dog and have a life expectancy of just six to eight years However, the biggest issue is that Great Danes are highly susceptible to several potentially fatal health conditions. Dr Rachel Malkani, Group Clinical Research Lead at IVC Evidensia, told the Daily Mail: 'Their larger size can be challenging as they are strong and they require adequate space, but my main concern is their health.

' In addition to a significantly heightened risk of bone cancer, Great Danes are prone to heart disease, particularly dilated cardiomyopathy, which causes sudden death





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scooby-Doo: Origins Great Danes Dog Breeds Pet Ownership Impulse Purchases Animal Welfare Veterinary Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix’s Live-Action Scooby-Doo Pup Deserves a Scooby Snack — See PhotoWho's a good crime solver?

Read more »

First teaser of ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action is hereThe beloved canine sleuth is really coming to the screens, and this time as a live-action character.

Read more »

Scooby-Doo: Origins Prequel Series Set for 2027 Netflix Debut with Real Dog in Title RoleNetflix and Warner Bros. have announced Scooby-Doo: Origins, a live-action prequel series premiering in 2027 that will reimagine the franchise's beginnings with a real Great Dane puppy portraying Scooby-Doo, marking the first time a live dog plays the character in a live-action production. The series follows a young Scooby and teenage Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma as they form Mystery Inc. after witnessing a supernatural murder at a summer camp, with Frank Welker potentially returning as the voice. This new era diverges from previous iterations, including the CGI Scooby in the James Gunn films and the adult-oriented Velma animated series, focusing instead on a grounded, puppy-centric origin story.

Read more »

Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo, Trump/Knicks & More: BCTV Daily DispatchIn today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Knicks, Jem and the Holograms, Adventure Time: Side Quests, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Yellowjackets & more!

Read more »