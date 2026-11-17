Although none of the recent outages have been attributed to cyberattacks, technology experts say cyberattacks are escalating and warned it is only a matter of time before companies fall victim to them.

Although none of the recent outages have been attributed to cyberattacks, technology experts say cyberattacks are escalating and warned it is only a matter of time before companies fall victim to them.

After a week of tech trouble, get ready for an emergency alert test Widespread technology outages disrupted online banking and air travel across the country over the past week, and while officials say hackers are not to blame, cybersecurity experts warn that businesses and consumers remain vulnerable. The string of glitches began Thursday when Microsoft experienced an outage lasting more than 24 hours.

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On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop, and by Monday, thousands of customers across several major banks reported disruptions to online banking services. Chase Bank told News 12 its disruption stemmed from a "temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems," emphasizing that the incident was not a cyberattack.

Meanwhile, United Airlines reported a "technology-related issue" that delayed departing flights before the problem was resolved. James Record, a retired aeronautics professor from Dowling College, said the airline glitch prevented flight crews from completing mandatory safety checks.

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"Their pilots are saying they weren't being able to get final closeout details on their weights before takeoff," Record said. "An airplane can't be released until it has a final weight. " Although none of the recent outages have been attributed to cyberattacks, technology experts say cyberattacks are escalating and warned it is only a matter of time before companies fall victim to them. Lance Ulanoff, editor-in-chief of Lifewire.com, noted that artificial intelligence is accelerating the threat landscape.

"AI is capable of finding vulnerabilities that humans could never find, especially in older software," Ulanoff said. "The scale and the frequency of these attacks is increasing, and I expect that to continue to happen. " Experts also warn that widespread service disruptions create prime opportunities for scammers to target frustrated customers.

Consumers who receive text messages or emails claiming their online banking has been restored are urged not to click any links, and instead check their accounts directly through their bank's official mobile app or by visiting a branch in person. Census changes could cost NY and CT more than 1 million people. Why the Trump administration says it's necessary