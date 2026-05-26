Experts Warn of Rise in Running Injuries Due to Influencer Promotion

A 100% increase in knee problems and a spike in other running-related injuries are being attributed to social media influencers promoting intensive training programs without considering the physical toll of running

Experts are warning of a rise in running injuries among young people due to influencers promoting inaccurate training programs and encouraging people to run through pain and injury.

Physiotherapists are seeing a 100% increase in knee problems in the past five years, with shin splints, ankle sprains, Achilles tendon problems, hip pain, and lower back pain also on the rise. The issue is partly driven by TikTok runfluencers who are selling training courses and showcasing aspirational lifestyles without considering the physical toll of running





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Running Injuries Social Media Influencers Knee Problems Shin Splints Ankle Sprains Achiles Tendon Problems Hip Pain Lower Back Pain

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