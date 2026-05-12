Experts Warn of Another Nottingham-Like Tragedy Due to Systemic Failures in Mental Health and Policing

In the wake of the Nottingham triple killings by Valdo Calocane, experts have revealed deep systemic flaws in mental health and police oversight, warning that a similar tragedy could easily recur unless accountability is enforced and reforms are implemented. This article explores the failures leading to the attack and the broader implications for public safety.

Experts have issued a stark warning that another tragic event similar to the Nottingham triple killings by Valdo Calocane could occur at any moment due to systemic failures in policing and mental health services.

Valdo Calocane, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2020, brutally killed Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates in June 2023, while also attempting to murder three others. Despite numerous alarming red flags—including being sectioned four times between 2020 and 2022 and once bringing a hammer into a hospital ward—these warnings were systematically overlooked. A recent public inquiry revealed that Calocane had been discharged just nine months before the attacks, with officials failing to act on clear indicators of potential danger.

David Spencer, head of crime and justice at the Policy Exchange, emphasized that the victims of Calocane’s rampage were ‘visited by evil,’ citing a ‘complete failure of leadership’ at multiple levels of responsibility. He argued that there is almost no accountability within the current system, stating that a similar incident could easily happen again tomorrow.

Spencer highlighted Nottinghamshire Police and the NHS as key organizations that failed to prevent the tragedy, suggesting that consequences must be enforced, including job dismissals for those directly responsible. During a debate organized by the Policy Exchange, Spencer criticized the ongoing inquiry as a blame-shifting exercise rather than a genuine pursuit of accountability. He expressed deep skepticism about reassurances from authorities, insisting that the lack of responsibility and legal repercussions increases the risk of future violence.

Former Old Bailey judge Wendy Joseph, KC, reinforced these concerns, questioning how police and other agencies could have ignored such obvious warning signs. She noted the clear trajectory of Calocane’s behavior—from mental health struggles and violent outbursts to a failure to receive adequate treatment—ultimately resulting in avoidable deaths. The bereaved families, along with experts and the public, have every right to be outraged, as institutional negligence played a significant role in this tragedy.

Professor Jeremy Coid, emeritus professor of forensic psychiatry at Queen Mary University of London, argued that the current system places excessive emphasis on patients’ rights and freedoms, often overshadowing public safety. He described it as ‘astounding’ that Calocane was allowed to retain a hammer, justified as his personal property, despite his volatile mental state. Coid emphasized that this decision exemplified deep flaws in how mentally ill individuals with violent tendencies are managed.

Professor Swaran Singh, professor of social and community psychiatry at the University of Warwick, added another layer to the discussion by highlighting the role of cannabis in exacerbating psychotic disorders. He cited studies indicating that if cannabis were removed from Europe’s streets, schizophrenia rates would drop by 10%, with even greater reductions—40% in London and 50% in Amsterdam—due to heavy usage and the potency of modern strains.

This intersection of mental health, substance abuse, and systemic failures underscores the urgency for reform to prevent future tragedies





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Mental Health Reform Valdo Calocane Nottingham Killings Police Accountability Schizophrenia And Violence

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