Marketing experts from Queen Mary University and Hult International advise gradual emergency supply buildup to avoid shortages triggered by recent UK government campaigns.

Marketing researchers Dr Sayed Elhoushy and Shaheen Hosny are advising British households to resist the urge to rush out and buy emergency supplies in large quantities. The experts warn that filling disaster cupboards in a single flurry creates artificial shortages that leave supermarket shelves bare for everyone. Instead of acting on immediate fear, they recommend building up emergency provisions gradually over several weeks to ensure both personal readiness and market stability.

Gradual Stockpiling Strategy Explained

Dr Sayed Elhoushy, a senior lecturer in Marketing at Queen Mary University of London, and Shaheen Hosny, an Associate Professor of Marketing at Hult International Business School, published detailed guidance on The Conversation platform. They suggest that shoppers should start with basic staples such as water and tinned food before adding medicines and batteries to their collections. By adding just two or three extra items to each routine shopping trip over the course of a month, households can spread the financial cost and reduce the risk of sudden demand spikes.

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This measured approach allows families to prepare for unexpected events without facing a massive upfront bill or contributing to widespread retail chaos. The researchers argue that having a clear, long-term plan gives people a sense of control and prevents the anxiety that often leads to irrational purchasing behavior. Spreading out the acquisition of essentials ensures that demand remains stable for retailers, who can manage inventory levels more effectively throughout the month.

Government Campaign Triggers Consumer Anxiety

The push for gradual preparation follows a recent campaign launched by the UK Government, which encouraged citizens to stockpile three days of food and water in case of emergencies. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting stated that the guidance is designed to help people brace for events such as wildfires, flooding, and cyber attacks. Senior officials and military figures have also highlighted the risk of sabotage or potential strikes by Russia, further fueling public concern about national security.

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The official checklist included items such as power packs to charge devices during power outages and was urged to be printed and kept handy by all households. However, this warning triggered what has been described as Prepper Panic, with some supermarkets reporting shelves emptied of baked beans and bottled water. Video footage captured chaotic scenes at a Costco store where shoppers piled trolleys high with essentials after hearing the government advice.

Psychology of Scarcity and Social Media Influence

Experts explain that the problem is not necessarily a lack of physical supplies but rather the psychology of scarcity and herd mentality. Dr Elhoushy and Professor Hosny note that recent events, such as the Covid pandemic, have shown how quickly fears over shortages can spread through communities. During the pandemic, supermarket aisles were stripped of toilet paper, pasta, and household essentials as shoppers acted on fear of missing out and social conformity.

The anticipation of empty shelves raises urgency and fear, which changes how people shop when they feel unsafe. A study of UK shoppers during COVID found that photos of empty shelves on social media increased uncertainty about stock, leading many to buy more items than they needed. These images signal fear and can lead to panic, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy where scarcity makes products more desirable and pushes people to seek them within short notice.

Real-World Impact and Future Recommendations

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uncertainty can also fuel people's anxiety, making panic buying more likely, the experts said. When many households act on the same advice in the same week, they can create the very empty shelves that unsettle others. To prevent this, retailers are encouraged to introduce measures such as temporary purchase limits when demand begins to surge.

While the UK Government advises households to keep three days worth of supplies on hand, some specialists warn that is nowhere near enough. They recommend stockpiling enough food, water, and other essentials to last for up to two weeks. This extended preparation could help families survive extreme storms, widespread power outages, terrorist attacks, and even nuclear emergencies, providing a more robust safety net than a three-day supply alone.