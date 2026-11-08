Experts Warn Against Anti-Aging Procedures That Accelerate Visible Aging

Leading cosmetic specialists reveal why procedures like buccal fat removal and dermaplaning may hasten the aging process and pose health risks.

Top cosmetic and dermatological authorities are issuing strong warnings regarding popular anti-aging interventions, suggesting that certain widely sought procedures may actually accelerate the visible signs of aging rather than reverse them. While the market for youth-preserving treatments is expansive, experts emphasize that not all cosmetic surgeries deliver the promised rejuvenation.

Buccal Fat Removal Harms Future Youthfulness

Clinical facialist and skin health expert Smita Ahluwalia identifies buccal fat removal as the most avoided surgery on her list, citing its negative long-term impact on facial volume. This plastic surgery involves removing a portion of the fat located inside the cheek through a small incision, a procedure popular in Hollywood circles but heavily criticized by skincare professionals for hastening a hollowed, aged appearance. As individuals age, they naturally lose facial volume and fat, which can create a hollower look; removing this fat prematurely speeds up this process permanently, potentially leading to regret as the face ages.

Also read The Art Of Aging Gracefully: 11 Ways To Enter Mid-Life With Zero Regrets

Dermaplaning Compromises Skin Barrier Integrity

Serial dermaplanners often praise the social media-famous treatment for removing fine facial fuzz and dead skin cells to improve makeup application and skincare absorption, yet Smita Ahluwalia refuses to undergo this mechanical exfoliation. She argues that fine facial hair serves a protective physical function for the skin, and removing it offers only a temporary cosmetic effect without meaningful benefit. Furthermore, aggressive or frequent dermaplaning can compromise the skin barrier, leading to increased irritation and sensitivity, which contradicts the goal of maintaining healthy, resilient skin.

Lip Fillers Pose Serious Vascular Complications

Although natural loss of lip volume occurs with age, Smita Ahluwalia avoids lip fillers due to the prevalence of unnatural, overfilled results and the risk of serious medical complications. Beyond aesthetic concerns regarding asymmetry and lumps, she highlights rare but severe risks where filler can block a blood vessel, potentially causing tissue damage. This procedure carries the danger of permanent physical harm, making it an unacceptable risk for maintaining a natural and healthy appearance.

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Thread Lifts Distort Natural Tissue Structure

Joanne Evans, founder of Skin-Matters, and Smita Ahluwalia both express skepticism toward thread lifts, which involve placing sutures under the skin to physically pull tissue upward. Smita points out that these results are temporary and carry risks of puckering, unevenness, infection, and the visibility of threads beneath the skin surface. Additionally, the procedure can cause tissue distortion, which is counterproductive for individuals who wish to focus on improving overall skin quality rather than artificially manipulating sagging skin.

Botox Restricts Natural Facial Expression

While Botox is one of the most common anti-aging treatments, Smita Ahluwalia avoids it because it eliminates natural facial movement, which she views as essential for authentic self-expression. She notes that patients often exhibit unnatural behaviors, such as scrunching their noses when attempting to smile, because their foreheads cannot move naturally due to muscle paralysis. This restriction of movement detracts from a genuine and relaxed appearance, conflicting with the goal of looking like the best version of oneself.

Expert Advice Prioritizes Natural Preservation

Joanne Evans emphasizes that the primary goal of any cosmetic intervention should be to look like the best version of oneself at every age, rather than attempting to resemble someone else. She advises patients to choose specialists carefully, review their portfolios extensively, and ensure they feel completely comfortable and secure with their surgeon before proceeding. The overarching message from these experts is to preserve natural volume and function, avoiding permanent alterations that may lead to premature aging or irreversible regret in later life.