Experts Urge UK Government to Mandate Breast Density Notification

Medical professionals are calling for a UK-wide policy requiring NHS screening services to inform women of their breast density levels to improve early cancer detection rates.

Medical experts are urging the Government to mandate that NHS screening services provide all women with explicit information regarding their breast density, a critical yet often overlooked risk factor for breast cancer. This initiative aims to resolve the current inconsistency in patient care across the United Kingdom, where most women remain unaware of their specific tissue composition despite screening measures already in place.

Mechanism of Breast Density and Risk

Breast density refers to the proportion of glandular and connective tissue within the breast relative to fatty tissue, a characteristic that is completely invisible to the naked eye and undetectable through physical self-examination. The only reliable method to assess this metric is via mammography or other specialized breast imaging technologies, which reveal the internal structural makeup of the breast.

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Women with the densest breast tissue face a significantly elevated health risk, being up to six times more likely to develop breast cancer compared to women with less dense tissue. This heightened risk is partly attributed to the fact that both dense tissue and tumours appear white on mammogram scans, creating a visual overlap that can obscure cancerous growths and make early detection more difficult.

Currently, approximately one-third of women have moderately dense breasts, which increases their risk by up to four times, while those with the densest tissue face a six-fold increase. Despite density being an independent risk factor, the UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) does not currently recommend routine notification of these results or additional screening protocols based solely on density.

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Patient Perspectives and Expert Advocacy

Lisa Hier, a 53-year-old resident of Bridgend in Wales, serves as a poignant example of why experts believe transparency is essential for patient safety and informed medical decision-making. Hier was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after experiencing a sequence of misleading all-clear results from previous imaging tests.

Her medical journey began in November 2017 when her left breast felt unusually heavy, yet a subsequent mammogram and ultrasound revealed no evidence of cancer. She underwent routine breast screening again in May 2023, where she was once again given the all clear, leading to a false sense of security.

However, in 2024, Hier noticed changes to her breast that prompted further investigation, ultimately resulting in a biopsy that confirmed advanced breast cancer. She has since undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and lymph node surgery, describing the transition from reassurance to a serious diagnosis as devastating and highlighting the limitations she faced due to not knowing her breast density.

Dr. Liz O'Riordan, a former breast cancer surgeon who has personally experienced breast cancer three times, advocates for widespread notification, noting that women in the United States have been receiving this information for some time. O'Riordan argues that there is no justification for a postcode lottery in healthcare and that every woman in the UK deserves access to the same level of diagnostic transparency.

Screening Efficacy and Future Policy Steps

While NHS screening services currently invite women aged 50 to 71 for a mammogram every three years, this standard approach falls short for women with dense breasts, who remain at higher risk despite regular checks. The disease claims more than 11,000 lives annually in Britain, even though nine in ten women diagnosed with breast cancer now survive, underscoring the need for more effective detection strategies.

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A research paper published last year in The Lancet medical journal examined the potential benefits of adding advanced scanning methods to current practices for patients with dense breasts. The study evaluated contrast-enhanced mammography, which uses injected dye to highlight blood vessels, and abbreviated magnetic resonance imaging, a quicker alternative to standard MRI.

The research concluded that incorporating either of these additional scanning methods could help detect an extra 3,500 cancer cases per year, significantly improving early diagnosis rates. While Wales became the first UK nation to allow women to request their breast density score earlier this year, experts assert that women across the rest of the UK should have access to this information as a standard practice.

Professor Zoe Winters, a consultant breast cancer surgeon and founder of London Breast Health, emphasizes that the current system treats all patients as having the same risk level, which ignores the varying biological realities of individual patients. Winters argues that knowing one's density status can provide the necessary impetus for women to adopt lifestyle changes, such as exercising, reducing alcohol intake, and maintaining a healthy weight, to further mitigate their personal risk.

The UKNSC is currently reviewing the evidence surrounding breast density notification and its impact on health outcomes, but for now, routine notification remains discretionary. As medical professionals continue to highlight the disparities in information access, the pressure mounts for the Government to align UK policies with best practices seen in countries like the United States, ensuring that all women are equipped with the knowledge needed to navigate their breast health effectively.