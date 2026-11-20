Economic policy experts urge the 120th Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, citing affordability for workers and transformative income gains for low-income families.

Economic policy experts have formally advised the incoming 120th Congress that raising the federal minimum wage must serve as a core component of any comprehensive affordability agenda. A collective of specialists emphasized that the current stagnant wage floor requires immediate legislative attention to support the millions of American workers struggling with rising costs. They argued that increasing the baseline pay to at least $15 within the coming years is not merely an economic option but a necessary structural fix for modern American labor markets.

Current Wage Floor Affects 55 Million Workers

The experts from the Economic Policy Institute highlighted that 55 million US workers currently live in states where the federal minimum wage remains the prevailing legal standard. Lawmakers have failed to increase this federal rate in nearly two decades, leaving a significant portion of the workforce dependent on a wage that has lost substantial purchasing power over time. This stagnation has created a dual-wage system where a large segment of employees operates under a federal baseline that no longer reflects the cost of living in many regions.

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Proposed Benchmark Targets Two-Thirds Median Wage

The experts are calling on Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to two-thirds of the national median wage. This proposed benchmark is equivalent to roughly $17.50 today and is projected to reach $20 in 2030. By setting the wage at this specific ratio, the proposal aims to create a dynamic standard that adjusts automatically with broader economic growth. This method ensures that minimum wage earners share in the nation's overall economic prosperity rather than falling further behind.

Impact on Nearly 40 Million Workers

Implementing this proposed benchmark would lift pay for nearly 40 million workers, representing about a quarter of the total US workforce. The experts noted that this adjustment would eliminate sub-minimum wages and move the federal floor toward a living wage in much of the country. Consequently, a single adult working full-time could cover modest expenses in half of all US counties. This shift would provide immediate financial relief to families who currently spend a disproportionate amount of their income on basic necessities like housing, food, and transportation.

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Sanders and Experts Cite Job Stability Benefits

McNicholas, Sanders, and Zipperer wrote that raising the minimum wage is the single quickest policy to improve affordability for the greatest number of workers. They argued that time and time again, minimum wage increases have raised wages with little-to-no effect on the number of jobs. The income increases generated by such hikes are transformative for low-income families and far outweigh the small effects they have on consumer prices. Senator Sanders reinforced this view on Wednesday by calling the current $7.25 federal minimum wage totally absurd.

120th Congress Campaign Promises Align With Proposal

The 120th Congress has the chance to advance a true affordability agenda that raises wages for US workers. The experts noted that raising the federal minimum wage should be achievable, considering that more than a third of the newly elected members of Congress called for raising the minimum wage in their campaign platforms. This alignment between candidate promises and expert policy recommendations suggests a viable political pathway for legislative action. The incoming Democratic Congress is now positioned to translate these campaign commitments into tangible economic policy that supports working-class families.