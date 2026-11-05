Amgueddfa Cymru and Cardiff University Unlock 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Padlock with CT Scan Code ANCE

Researchers at Amgueddfa Cymru and Cardiff University used non-invasive CT scanning to discover the passcode ANCE for a historic Spanish galleon lock found in Wales. This breakthrough allows safe preservation of artifacts from the Francis Shaxton shipwreck without physical damage.

Experts from Amgueddfa Cymru -Museum Wales and Cardiff University have successfully opened a four-hundred-year-old padlock recovered from a Spanish shipwreck off the coast of Port Talbot, Wales. The artifact, which dates back to the late sixteenth century during the Elizabethan era, was found among the cargo of the ship belonging to merchant Francis Shaxton. The team determined the correct combination using advanced imaging technology rather than physical force, preserving the fragile brass mechanism for future study.

The passcode for the brass lock is A, N, C, E. Remarkably, the researchers deduced the code from CT scans of the lock, without damaging the artifact. The lock was likely used to secure a small chest protecting items of significant value, as it was found near a collection of Spanish silver coins and two coin weights. Alastair Willis, the museum's senior curator for numismatics and the Welsh economy, stated that after a couple of days of work, the team was confident in the combination. He noted that as soon as the letters aligned, the lock became slightly looser.

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The ship belonged to a father-son merchant pair, both named Francis Shaxton, who were also allegedly notorious smugglers. They were based in King's Lynn, England, where the vessel was headed after a trip to Spain to sell grain and other goods. The Shaxtons claimed the ship was returning from Hartlepool, but the cargo contained mostly international currency. This included German talers, Spanish and Mexican silver, and Portuguese gold. The wreck was initially looted by locals when it washed up on Margam Beach.

The recently cracked padlock was not the only lock in the collection, though many others were fragmentary, corroded, or missing letters. Sian Illes, the museum's senior curator of medieval history, explained that the opportunity to open the lock had been limited due to its condition. However, this particular padlock remained remarkable because it still had its working parts and clear letters. The team did not want to open the lock by brute force, as grit had built up inside. Turning the rings too many times could damage the artifact. They contacted David Williams, an expert in biomechanics at Cardiff University, to help.

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There was initial skepticism about whether the approach would work. The researchers used CT imaging to see if they could identify internal structures. The scans revealed clear notches and teeth on four moving rings. Back at the museum, Willis turned the rings, aligning them to show A, N, C, and E. For the first time in over four hundred years, the grit-covered key came loose. Illes explained that if the lock had been kept long-term within the locked state, it would have caused further damage. Opening the lock helped preserve it better.

Peter Hughes, a metal detectorist who discovered the lost cargo in nineteen ninety-six, appears in the documentation of the project. He had tried to find the passcode himself hundreds of times unsuccessfully. Hughes sits with the expert panel, examining the lock and sharing his thoughts on the achievement. He noted that technology and science have taken over where he could not. The successful unlocking provides new insights into the trade and smuggling activities of the era. It also demonstrates the value of non-invasive scientific methods in historical preservation.