Experts Share Sunscreen Findings During Summer

A recent test conducted by experts looked at various mineral face SPFs and compared their efficacy, consistency, and effectiveness under makeup. Several were found to be lightweight, hydrating, and sheer, but they varied in blending and staying power.

Korres's Mineral Milk offers a subtle glow, is lightweight enough for use under makeup, and stays put even in sweaty conditions. Babo's sunscreen is water-based and stays sheer in the ocean.

Dune's Melt Stick leaves skin moisturized and unlumpy, while Colorescience's No-Show formula provides smooth, hydrated skin. Yon-Ka Paris's Mineral Fluid has a glow but is too greasy for most skin types, excluding dry ones. Yon-Ka Paris's formula is heavy and leaves noticeable white cast, whereas Korres's Mineral Milk only leaves a slight tint, even on lighter skin tones





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Sunscreen Mineral Face SPF Evaluation

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