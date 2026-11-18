It usually takes about half as much time as you’ve been out of the gym to get your gains back

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change. And don’t worry, taking time off for a week or more doesn’t mean you totally reset, according to experts.

Physical impacts typically start at around two weeks, according to exercise physiologist Rachelle Acitelli Reed. A week isn’t long enough to feel real changes, though you Even days off from the gym may seem like you’re losing progress.

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But experts say losing your gains isn’t as easy as you might think If anything, there can be “very, very minor reductions” in the amount of fluid in your blood after seven days, Greg Grosicki, staff research scientist at the fitness tech brand WHOOP, toldFluid in the blood carries protective cells and platelets that act as the body’s first responders against invading bacteria and viruses. After two weeks, a less active heart can also result in a small drop in VO2 max - the measurement of the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise and an indicator of how well the heart, muscles, lungs and blood vessels work together.

Although genetics may also play a role in how easily this measurement declines without exercise, Dr. Jason Tso, clinical director of sports cardiology at Stanford Medicine, told Athletes may see greater drops in VO2 max than others, too, Tso pointed out, which is likely because they have more to lose. Although the same is not true for muscle loss, a 2013 study from New Zealand researchers found.

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Muscle strength declines in everyone after three weeks to a month, according to It’s also around this time that the metabolism - typically boosted by fitness - starts to slow, and people who keep their diet the same may notice weight gain. Athletes may see larger drops in VO2 max than others because they have more to lose.

VO2 max is the measurement of the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise Fortunately, evidence shows any losses can also be reversed during your next workouts. It usually takes about half as much time as you’ve been out of the gym to get your gains back, bodybuilder Jeff Nippard Even older adults who have been inactive all their lives can reverse the effects of a sedentary lifestyle with two years of regular exercise, according to a 2018Just make sure not to jump back in too fast.

Make sure to increase the time spent at the gym gradually for both strength and cardio.