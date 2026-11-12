Experts Reveal Why Soccer Is the Best Team Sport for Kids' Development

Plus, which age kids should start playing organized sports.

Physical activity can be so valuable for children, but not all recreational options are created equal. If you’re trying to decide whatconsulted three psychologists for their expert opinion on not only which collaborative sport parents should consider, but also how to tell which sports are best suited for different age groups, temperaments and more.

“ will teach them what it means to learn from mistakes and the value of trying hard, being respectful and working together as a group,” says Dr. Franklin, adding thatthrough trial and error, form relationships with others and enjoy yourself, you will benefit psychologically,” Dr. Doshay adds about this kind of activity. And there’s one sport that shines above others for fostering these traits in children. Read on to find out what.

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Dr. Franklin likes how inclusive soccer can be, since so many people can be on the field at once.

“Every kid can participate in soccer regardless of whether they are the largest or strongest on the team,” she says. Dr. Doshay adds that “the rules are simple enough for young children to understand,” and the sport lets kids “develop cooperation, communication and rapid decision-making. ” Unlike some sports with high equipment prices , Dr. Lombardo notes that “the cost to play soccer… allows it to be more affordable, and thus accessible, than many other sports.

” For soccer, you really only need shin guards, cleats and a ball to get going—but some recreational games can even be played in regular sneakers.

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“Children learn that, while they cannot control every aspect of the game, they can control their contribution to the whole,” she shares. While soccer is a top choice, team sports in general can really benefit children as they grow up.

Dr. Lombardo says that they “provide so many vital“I like to define leadership as bringing out the best in others to work towards a common goal,” she says, adding, “A ‘bench warmer’ can still do that, encouraging teammates and supporting the success of the entire team. ”“Missing a goal, making a mistake, having a teammate upset with you—all of these are opportunities to learn to She states that children can learn how to handle feedback “from coaches, teammates and even opponents without interpreting it as ‘“Playing a team sport provides the opportunity to be part of a larger group that is all working together to achieve a common goal that requires every member’s participation,” says Dr. Franklin.

“ learn how to make contributions regardless of whether or not they are the best athlete,” explains Dr. Doshay. “This helps them build personal strength… and understand the concept ofPsychologists agree that team sports can build important life skills for children, but solo sports can be a great fit for kids as well—they can help teach different things, says Dr. Franklin.

“Team sports offer more opportunities for a child to practice cooperation and how to deal with group dynamics than individual sports,” she explains, adding that by contrast, “individual sports foster If your child is neurodivergent or struggles with anxiety, they don’t have to stick to individual sports, says Dr. Lombardo. Situations depend on the child, of course, but she says that “a neurodivergent child could particularly thrive on a team when practices are predictable instructions are clear.

” She adds that children who are anxious can also “benefit from the sense of belonging and mattering that can come with a team sport. ”“Being able to interact with other young people with a common goal can help someone who has strong anxiety,” she states. Ultimately, as Dr. Doshay notes, “The best option will most likely depend upon what type of environment will encourage your child to participate and continue to grow as an athlete.

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”Dr. Lombardo says that most kids are ready for organized sports around age six.

“Before that, it is mostly just play, although they can learn important skills like rules, keeping score and waiting for their turn,” she notes. “For young children, noncompetitive, developmental types of sport can be a good way to get them developing fundamental movement patterns,” says Dr. Doshay. Dr. Doshay says that “more structured team sports like youth soccer or basketball” are perfect for this age range.

Around 10, Dr. Franklin says kids can start “participating in team sports that involve more strategies and specific player positions. ” Examples include volleyball, field hockey and lacrosse. For ages 13 and older, Dr. Franklin says parents should let their children “give them meaningful input regarding their choice of sport. ” “I will put less emphasis on finding an individual ‘best’ sport and more on maintaining long-term interest in a sport,” she adds.

Soccer remains a top team sport choice for most kids, but it is important to factor in your individual child’s needs. She explains that anxious children may thrive in sports with “predictable routines, a patient coach and a focus on cultivating skills and teamwork over strict winning. ”“may prefer a smaller team or a clear individual role within the group, such as swimming relays, soccer or baseball,” she adds.

For kids who struggle with getting overwhelmed by noises or physical contact, Dr. Lombardo says you probably “want to stay away from loud physical sports” and opt for more individual options like tennis, track or golf. Dr. Franklin adds that energetic, active children “will most likely do best when moving constantly. ” She recommends parents “observe how your child reacts to competition, loudness, structured play, working together on a team and pressure” before placing them in a sport.

As Dr. Doshay puts it: “Look for what activities make your child feel more confident and excited about coming back. ”