Industry veterans Tony Hass and Luke Davis expose common pitfalls in British takeaway culture, from freezer-filler extras to soggy batter, helping diners secure quality value.

British consumers face rising costs for their favorite comfort meal, with the average price of a fish and chips takeaway now reaching £11, marking an increase of almost £4 over the last five years. This financial shift has prompted a closer examination of value and quality in the industry. Two prominent experts, Tony Hass, co-founder of Poppies Fish & Chips in London, and Luke Davis, founder of Rockwater in Brighton, have shared critical advice on identifying superior establishments. Their insights aim to help customers avoid subpar dishes and ensure their hard-earned money is well spent on authentic, high-quality food.

Menu Items Experts Advise Customers to Avoid

Tony Hass identifies frozen processed items as major red flags for quality seekers. He specifically warns against menu additions such as pancakes, turkey sticks, and burgers in batter. Hass argues these items are highly processed frozen products designed to bulk out a menu rather than showcase traditional expertise. He advises patrons to stick to classic offerings, noting that shops trying to be all things to all people often suffer in real expertise. An overly ambitious menu featuring kebabs, pizzas, and fried chicken suggests a lack of focus on the core product.

Also read Pineview Reservoir pipeline project advancing; fish population managing

Scampi presents another area requiring careful scrutiny. Hass recommends ordering with caution, distinguishing between proper scampi made from whole langoustine tails lightly coated in batter and cheaper versions made from reconstituted fish shaped and covered in breadcrumbs. Luke Davis agrees, urging customers to ask whether they are receiving whole langoustine tails or a product mixing scampi with white fish. Davis prefers whole tail for its sweet shellfish flavor and texture, noting that cheaper alternatives should be clearly identified on the menu to justify the price difference.

Fishcakes are also scrutinized for potential quality issues. Hass points out that frozen alternatives often contain fillers and additives with very little actual fish. He emphasizes the importance of asking if fishcakes are homemade, as a proper fishcake is a significant indicator of a shop's culinary dedication. Additionally, experts advise against relying on sachets of tartare sauce. Hass notes that sauce served straight from a plastic sachet or bottle is a missed opportunity, whereas good tartare should be fresh, punchy, and full of texture with properly chopped gherkins and capers.

Advertisement

Key Indicators of High-Quality Preparation Standards

The quality of the batter is described as the calling card of any successful fish and chip shop. Tony Hass insists the batter must be crisp, golden, and light. It should never be soggy, greasy, or cling to the fish in a thick, doughy layer. If the batter fails to meet these standards, the entire meal is compromised from the start. Customers are encouraged to look for a light coating that enhances the fish rather than overwhelming it with heavy, unhealthy layers of dough and excess oil.

Chips require equally high standards regarding preparation and freshness. Experts state that good chips should never have been frozen. The ideal chips are made from fresh yellow flesh potatoes, prepared and cooked fresh for each customer. This process results in chunky chips that are fluffy in the middle and crisp on the outside. Conversely, chips that are pale, limp, or have been sitting under a heat lamp for too long are unlikely to be a highlight. A busy shop turning over fresh batches is usually a reliable sign of quality.

Tartare sauce deserves special attention from both experts for its impact on the overall dining experience. Luke Davis highlights the need for sharpness from capers and gherkins, with enough texture to be noticeable. If the sauce tastes mostly of mayonnaise, Davis suggests leaving it. A little acidity enhances the enjoyment of the fish and batter. He recommends ordering an extra pot of good house tartare, even if it will not be photographed, because the quality adds significant value to the meal. Freshly made sauce indicates a shop that cares about detail and flavor.

Consumer Guidance on Pricing and Value Assessment

Finally, experts warn customers to be skeptical of prices that seem too good to be true. Luke Davis notes that a piece of fish hanging over both sides of the box may look promising initially. However, he advises cutting into the fish before deciding if it is a genuine bargain. This step allows customers to verify the quality of the fish and batter internally. By paying attention to these specific details, diners can navigate the rising costs and ensure they are receiving the best possible value for their money in the competitive takeaway market.