Experts Reject Buccal Fat Removal and Botox for Accelerated Aging

Cosmetic specialists reveal why procedures like buccal fat removal and Botox may accelerate visible aging and increase health risks. Avoid these treatments for natural preservation.

Leading dermatological experts are cautioning the public against popular cosmetic interventions that may inadvertently accelerate the aging process. Clinical facialist Smita Ahluwalia and skin health specialist Joanne Evans have identified specific procedures, including buccal fat removal and Botox, as treatments that prioritize temporary aesthetic changes over long-term skin health. These professionals argue that removing natural volume or restricting movement often leads to a prematurely aged appearance and increased medical risks.

Buccal Fat Removal Accelerates Visible Aging

Buccal fat removal is identified as the most avoided surgical procedure among medical experts due to its irreversible impact on facial volume. The surgery involves creating a small incision to extract fat from inside the cheek, a practice popularized in Hollywood but criticized by dermatologists for its long-term consequences. Dr. Arti Singh, a dental surgeon and aesthetic expert, warns that prematurely removing this fat can lead to a hollow, aged look as patients age naturally.

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Smita Ahluwalia explains that the human face naturally loses volume and fat over time. Removing buccal fat accelerates this natural hollowing process, which can make individuals appear significantly older than their chronological age. The procedure permanently eliminates this volume, and once the fat is gone, it cannot be restored. Dr. Singh adds that this surgery carries risks of nerve weakness or injury to the parotid salivary gland duct due to its proximity to facial nerves.

Joanne Evans emphasizes that the goal of cosmetic procedures should be to look like the best version of oneself at every age, rather than mimicking others. She advises patients to scrutinize surgeon portfolios and ensure they feel secure with their providers. However, she notes that procedures like buccal fat removal fundamentally contradict the goal of age-appropriate aesthetic preservation by removing structural support that keeps the face looking youthful.

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Risks Associated with Dermaplaning and Lip Fillers

Dermaplaning, a treatment popular on social media for removing facial fuzz and dead skin cells, is another procedure Smita Ahluwalia refuses to undergo. While influencers promote the treatment for better skincare absorption and makeup application, Ahluwalia argues that fine facial hair serves a protective physical function. She believes removing this hair solely for temporary cosmetic benefits is unnecessary and potentially harmful to the skin barrier.

Excessive or aggressive dermaplaning can compromise the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity. The treatment is a form of mechanical exfoliation that, when performed too frequently, strips the skin of its natural defenses. Joanne Evans supports this view by questioning why patients would permanently remove natural features that are already being lost with age. She advocates for preserving natural skin integrity rather than aggressively stripping it away for short-term smoothness.

Lip fillers are also rejected by experts due to the high risk of unnatural results and serious complications. Smita Ahluwalia has observed numerous cases of overfilled lips that appear artificial and asymmetric. Beyond aesthetic concerns, fillers can migrate under the skin, causing lumps and tissue damage. In rare but severe cases, filler injections can block blood vessels, leading to significant tissue necrosis and permanent disfigurement.

Threads and Botox Compromise Natural Facial Dynamics

The use of threads to lift and tighten skin is deemed unacceptable by Smita Ahluwalia due to the potential for tissue distortion and unevenness. Threads can become visible under the skin, cause puckering, and lead to infections. The results are temporary, and the procedure physically pulls the skin rather than improving its underlying quality. As skin loses collagen and elasticity with age, experts argue that focusing on skin health is superior to mechanical manipulation.

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Botox injections, while common, are avoided by some specialists because they eliminate natural facial movement. Smita Ahluwalia notes that the lack of expression can make faces appear stiff and unnatural. When forehead muscles are paralyzed, individuals may scrunch their noses to express emotion, creating unintended dynamic wrinkles. This restriction of movement contradicts the goal of maintaining a youthful, expressive appearance.

Joanne Evans advises patients to prioritize treatments that enhance natural features rather than replace them. She highlights the importance of choosing skilled specialists who understand facial anatomy and aging processes. By avoiding procedures that remove volume or restrict movement, individuals can maintain a more authentic and age-appropriate appearance. The consensus among these experts is that preservation of natural structure and function is key to long-term cosmetic success.