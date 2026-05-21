Experts predict the death of manual gearboxes and diesel engines

The extinction of manual transmissions is tied to the switch to electric cars and the decline of manual gearboxes is accelerating faster than diesel's market share. The traditional gear stick will be ditched by car makers ahead of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.

Experts have sounded the death knell for the manual gearbox , declaring that car makers will axe them before the end of the decade - and they say diesel engine s won't be far behind.

The extinction of manual transmissions is inherently tied to the switch to electric cars, which typically use single-speed automatic gearboxes. However, its demise is also being driven by motorists' preference for the simplicity of an automatic. The traditional gear stick will be ditched by car makers ahead of the wholesale ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, analysts at Vehicle Data Global (VDG) forecast, suggesting this will happen in the next three years.

It says EVs are already wiping them out, but believes a 'moment is approaching' when 'hard economics' will kill off manual gearboxes once and for all. VDG says manufacturers will be 'reluctant to maintain the overheads and tooling' required to produce cars with the choice of manual or automatic transmissions, especially with the cost of parts and energy rising.

Earlier this year, a market-wide review found that just 23 per cent of new cars in showrooms now have a gear stick, falling from around two thirds a decade ago. Automotive market analysts have forecast that the manual gearbox will be 'extinct' for new models by 2030.

And the diesel engine might also disappear around the same time VDG's experts say although diesel's market share has fallen dramatically since the 2015 emissions cheating scandal, the decline of manual transmissions is accelerating faster. They believe this is underpinned as much by consumer preference as the transition to electrified cars.

Analysis shows that the share of petrol and diesel cars with manual gearboxes has halved since 2016, suggesting EVs are not solely responsible for the shift away from the gear stick. The study found that, where consumers still actively had a transmission choice for a traditional combustion-engine car, only 34 per cent chose a manual in 2025 - down from 55 per cent in 2019 - as the ease and comfort of an automatic was more desirable.

Latest car registration data also shows that diesel is becoming increasingly unpopular, with fewer than one in 20 (4.8 per cent) new models on our roads in 2026 being diesels. This is down from one in two new motors just over a decade earlier, as car makers steer away from the 'dirty' connotations associated with the fuel type. As such, VDG predicts that both may disappear from the car market by the end of the decade.

Both trends suggest near-simultaneous extinction as soon as 2030, with research, development and production costs increasingly seen as unviable by manufacturers. It would mark the end of the road for the trusty 'motorway mile-munchers' made popular by sales reps in the 2000s, which became incredibly popular thanks to generous tax incentives for running diesel cars introduced by the New Labour government.

Ben Hermer, operations director at VDG, said: 'The moment is fast approaching when the economics of maintaining a manual transmission option don't add up, given the R&D, certification and other overheads involved in developing and refining gearboxes, even if there remains some demand in the market.

'Based on current trend data, between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of cars will theoretically still be manual by 2030. 'But manufacturers will be looking hard at whether maintaining manual gearbox programmes for a shrinking share of the market makes economic sense, while they manage the overall pressures of transitioning from ICE and competing with international market entrants in the EV sector





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Manual Gearbox Diesel Engine Electric Cars Single-Speed Automatic Gearboxes Consumer Preference Economics Research And Development Certification Overheads Tax Incentives New Labour Government Market Entrants EV Sector

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