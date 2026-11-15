Experts Predict Bills Rout Jets in Week 10 AFC East Showdown

Buffalo Bills seek to improve their divisional record against the struggling New York Jets in Week 10, with experts overwhelmingly favoring Buffalo due to their four-game winning streak and strong rushing offense against a Jets run defense that has shown vulnerability.

After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings at home on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Buffalo Bills are back on the road in Week 10.

This time, they For Buffalo, this is just their second divisional game, with the first coming in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. That also happened to be, with Buffalo entering this game with a record of 7-1. The Bills are now looking to improve to 1-1 in the division. As for the the 2-7 Jets, they're already 0-2 against the AFC East.against New York.

Also read How the Trade Deadline Changed the Jets' Game Plan vs. Bills in Week 10

With the stage set, let's check out who the experts believe will walk out of MetLife Stadium with a win this Sunday. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBuffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates a sack against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Once again, the experts are in strong agreement that Buffalo is going to get a win in Week 10.

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Only four of the 30 experts selected New York, but that should come with an asterisk. Those four selections were against the spread, so they expect the Jets to keep the score close, rather than win outright. It's hard to see how the Bills don't secure a win in this one. Buffalo has not only dominated the series in recent years, but the two teams are headed in different directions.

The Bills have won four consecutive games, whereas the Jets have lost four in a row. This one could get ugly in a hurry since the Jets have been struggling against the run this season. That plays into the hands of the Bills, who are second in the NFL in rushing yardage. Look for James Cook and Josh Allen to both run all over New York as they win by multiple scores.