Experts Explain How to Choose Between a Cool Mist and Warm Mist Humidifier

Both can ease dry air—but one may be safer if you have kids or pets.

, otolaryngologist and fellowship-trained neuro-rhinologist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute There are two types of humidifiers: Cool mist and warm mist. And while the type you choose ultimately comes down to personal preference, according to , board-certified otolaryngologist and fellowship-trained neuro-rhinologist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, “there are some different features of warm and cool mist humidifiers which may or may not be better for things independent of nasal symptoms,” including safety, noise, and more.

, lead otolaryngologist at Wellstar Health System.

“A dirty humidifier can aerosolize mold, bacteria, and mineral particles into the air. The best humidifier is the one that’s cleaned regularly and keeps indoor humidity between 30% and 50%. ”Cool mist humidifiers Most of the humidifiers you’ll find on the market today are cool mist humidifiers, which have a few different ways of operating, but in general , according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

May help calm coughs and other cold symptomsConsidered the safest to use around children and pets.

“Most pediatricians prefer cool-mist humidifiers because they provide the same humidity benefit without the risk of burns from hot water or steam,” explains Dr. Ryan. May harbor and dispense mold, dust mites, and bacteria if not cleaned properlyDr. Yong explains that cool mist humidifiers can work in two different ways:Ultrasonic cool mist humidifiers. Using physical sonic energy or vibrational sound energy, Dr. Yong notes, these humidifiers produce a cool mist that adds moisture to the air.

Warm mist humidifiers, also known as vaporizers, use electricity to heat water inside the tank and produce a warm mist to add moisture to the air. According to the, these humidifiers pose a lesser threat of dispersing bacteria into the air.

However, they are generally not recommended for use around children and pets as the hot water and steam can be a safety risk.

“Warm mist can feel more soothing and may help nasal congestion from colds, thick mucus, postnasal drip, sore throat, laryngitis/voice strain, and dry coughs,” says Dr. Ryan. May help elevate the overall room temperature in colder monthsPose a lesser threat of dispensing allergens and bacteria into the airTypes of warm mist humidifiers.

The humidifier heats the water in its tank with an electrical heating element, producing hot steam that then exits the machine to humidify and slightly warm the air, Dr. Yong explains. According to experts, both types of humidifiers are equally effective at adding moisture to the air in your home and reducing symptoms of colds and allergies.

Luckily, there are options on the market that combine both cool and warm mist options, which might be the way to go if you have trouble deciding. While personal preference will help you determine which is right for you experts agree that it’s more important to consider how easy it is to clean, its size, and its ability to add humidity to your room or home.

Additionally, “Make sure you speak to your physician first to make sure it is a good idea for you, especially if you suffer from asthma and allergies,” Dr. Parikh explains.





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