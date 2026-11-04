Experts Demand Crackdown on Propranolol Anxiety Prescribing Amid Overdose Risks

Medical bodies urge the MHRA and NICE to restrict propranolol for anxiety after data reveals 35 deaths from overdoses and rising prescription rates among women and teens.

Leading medical and pharmacy organizations in the UK are calling for an immediate crackdown on the prescribing of Propranolol, citing growing evidence that the anxiety medication poses life-threatening risks to patients. The surge in usage, driven partly by social media trends and celebrity endorsements, has prompted experts to warn that the drug is being widely misused as a harmless quick fix for everyday nerves rather than a serious medical treatment.

Rising Prescriptions and Demographic Shifts

Recent data from the NHS Business Services Authority highlights a sharp increase in the distribution of this beta blocker, with 8.4 million prescriptions dispensed in the year leading up to June 2026. This figure represents an increase of nearly 5 per cent compared to the previous 12 months, underscoring the drug's expanding presence in general practice. Clinical audits conducted by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body indicate that approximately 10 to 15 per cent of all GP patients diagnosed with anxiety or depression are currently prescribed Propranolol to manage their physical symptoms.

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The demographic breakdown of these prescriptions reveals a significant trend toward younger users, with 97,362 individuals aged between 20 and 24 receiving the medication, alongside 59,717 teenagers in the 15 to 19 age bracket. Propranolol, originally developed to treat high blood pressure, is now widely utilized to control physical manifestations of anxiety such as racing heart, trembling, and sweating. Its popularity has been amplified by public figures, including Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr and former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith, who have openly discussed using beta blockers to calm nerves before major public appearances.

Lethal Overdose Statistics and Safety Alerts

Concerns regarding patient safety have intensified following a study published last year in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, which examined 363 intentional Propranolol overdoses reported to the National Poisons Information Service between 2022 and 2023. The research identified 35 fatal cases among these incidents, raising alarms among clinical safety experts. The data showed that almost seven in ten of these overdose victims were women, while 52 cases involved children under the age of 18. Among patients where the original reason for taking the drug was documented, more than nine in ten had been prescribed it specifically for anxiety management.

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In response to these findings, a coalition including the General Pharmaceutical Council, the Royal College of Pharmacy, the College of Mental Health Pharmacy, and the Patient Safety Commissioner for England has issued an open letter to the NHS watchdog. They are demanding that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence review its current guidelines and explicitly state that Propranolol is not recommended for managing anxiety disorders. The groups argue that doctors may be underestimating the dangers of a medication that is increasingly perceived by the public as a benign solution for stress.

Clinical Mechanisms and Hidden Health Dangers

The risks associated with Propranolol extend beyond overdose potential, as the drug functions by blocking the effects of adrenaline on the heart, thereby reducing heart rate and blood pressure. While effective for symptom control, this mechanism can cause severe complications in susceptible individuals, including dizziness, weakness, and fainting, particularly among those with low blood pressure or existing heart rhythm problems. Furthermore, the medication can trigger potentially dangerous asthma attacks by narrowing the airways and may reduce the effectiveness of common reliever inhalers for those with respiratory conditions.

For patients with diabetes, the drug poses an additional threat by masking the warning signs of dangerously low blood sugar, such as shaking and a racing heart. Other documented side effects include fatigue, cold extremities, disturbed sleep, and nightmares. The medication also interacts with certain heart medications and antidepressants, which can increase the risk of further health complications. These physiological impacts underscore why medical bodies are urging a more cautious approach to its widespread availability.

Regulatory Review and Future Guidance

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has confirmed that it is currently reviewing the evidence regarding harm from overdoses and is considering whether further regulatory action is required. Separately, the Royal College of Pharmacy and the Royal College of Physicians Medicines Safety Joint Working Group have asked the regulator to review the drug's official prescribing information. They are questioning whether Propranolol should continue to be licensed for treating anxiety, citing insufficient evidence of its effectiveness and warning of its fatal potential in overdose scenarios.

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Currently, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence does not recommend Propranolol for treating anxiety disorders, although its existing guidance does not explicitly prohibit doctors from prescribing it for this purpose. As the debate intensifies, medical professionals are urging for clearer national guidance to protect patients from the severe risks associated with this once-obscure blood pressure medication that has become a mainstream anxiety treatment.