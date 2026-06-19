Experts deem Russia's nuclear‑powered Skyfall missile a marginal weapon and potential environmental disaster

A new study warns that the Burevestnik missile's nuclear engine would likely spew radioactive gases during flight, making it both militarily limited and a serious ecological hazard.

Russian engineers have been working on a missile that could travel thousands of kilometres without the need to refuel, because it carries a tiny nuclear reactor on board.

The weapon, known in Russia as Burevestnik and dubbed the Skyfall missile by Western analysts, is intended to give the Russian military a virtually unlimited‑range strike capability by using the heat from a nuclear fission core to power an engine that draws in atmospheric air and expels it as thrust. Recent research conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Middlebury College, however, has raised serious doubts about the practical value of the system and warned that it could become an environmental catastrophe.

The investigators used detailed computer models to simulate the missile's propulsion cycle and concluded that the design forces raw air straight through the reactor core before it is ejected as exhaust. In a direct‑cycle engine, this means that a substantial fraction of the reactor's fission products - primarily radioactive isotopes of argon, krypton and carbon - would be released into the atmosphere during flight.

The models predict that even a short test flight, which Russian officials hope to conduct in October, would be the first instance of a nuclear‑powered aircraft venting radioactive material into the open air. The scientists argue that the missile's alleged strategic advantage is largely illusory.

Although the nuclear reactor could in theory keep the missile aloft for days, the researchers point out that modern air‑defence systems are already capable of detecting and intercepting conventional cruise missiles, and the added weight and aerodynamic signature of a reactor are unlikely to make the Skyfall substantially harder to shoot down.

"It is not a game‑changing idea by any stretch of the imagination," said one missile expert who was not involved in the study. Moreover, the practicalities of handling, transporting and loading a weapon that contains an active nuclear core present a daunting logistical and safety challenge.

The researchers note that the 2019 explosion off Russia's northern coast - which killed several nuclear specialists and released a spike in local radiation - is widely believed to have involved a Burevestnik prototype being recovered from the seabed. That incident underscores the risk that the reactor could restart or leak during rescue or maintenance operations, endangering personnel far from any battlefield.

While the findings confirm that nuclear‑powered flight is technically feasible, they also suggest that the technology opens a dangerous new chapter in the arms race. If the missile's reactor does emit radioactive exhaust, the environmental impact could be severe, contaminating large swaths of air and posing long‑term health risks to populations living near test ranges or flight paths.

The authors conclude that the weapon is not only likely to be militarily marginal, but also an "environmental nightmare" that could cause "enormous risk" to anyone in the vicinity of a test or a launch site. The international community will therefore need to weigh the strategic allure of limitless range against the potential for widespread radioactive pollution before any further development or deployment is approved





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Nuclear Propulsion Burevestnik Missile Environmental Risk Strategic Weapons Arms Race

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