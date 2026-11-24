Nutrition and history experts separate fact from fiction about the first Thanksgiving menu, the supposed turkey coma, overeating and leftover food safety.

Experts are pushing back on some of the most common beliefs about Thanksgiving food, from the idea that turkey causes drowsiness to the safest way to handle leftovers.

The historical picture is more complicated than many people assume. According to Malka Benjamin, director of colonial interpretation and training at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the modern holiday menu does not simply re-create what the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people ate in November 1621. Pilgrim Edward Winslow briefly described the three-day feast in a letter to a friend, Benjamin said. Winslow's letter is the only surviving record of the celebration.

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Original Thanksgiving Menu Ingredients Revealed

In it, he noted that Wampanoag leader Massasoit provided five deer, while the Pilgrims killed enough fowl in one day to feed the entire colony for nearly a week. Winslow did not mention turkey specifically, but the bird frequently appears in other firsthand accounts from the period, Benjamin said. I feel very confident saying that it is highly likely there was turkey on the table, in addition to duck and goose and other kinds of birds, she said.

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The menu probably also featured seafood, Benjamin said, along with squash and nasaump, a porridge-like Wampanoag dish made with ground corn and berries. Potatoes were not part of the meal. And while cranberries were available, there was no sugar to turn them into sauce. One modern myth holds that tryptophan in turkey makes people sleepy.

While the amino acid does spur the creation of feel-good brain chemicals like serotonin and melatonin, there is not enough of it in turkey to make someone nod off, said Kimberly Dong, associate professor of public health at Tufts University School of Medicine. Chicken and beef have similar levels of tryptophan, and cheddar cheese has even more, Dong said.

Why Turkey Carbs Cause Post Meal Sleepiness

What is happening is that people are eating a lot of carbohydrate-rich foods that are really quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, she said. That causes a spike in blood glucose levels followed by a rapid drop. It is that roller coaster that contributes to fatigue, she said, not the turkey coma.

Overeating in general also makes people sleepy because blood gets diverted to the gastrointestinal tract to deal with digestion, leaving muscles tired, said Susan Roberts, a professor and nutrition scientist at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. I am not one of these punitive nutritionists. I think if you have overeaten and you do feel tired, fine, take a nap, she said. Enjoy it.

That said, both Dong and Roberts take issue with the idea that overeating is a given. Skipping breakfast on Thanksgiving might sound smart, but trying to save calories for a big dinner usually backfires, Dong said, because you are so ravenous by the time the food is served. Instead, she recommends eating a light breakfast and staying hydrated early in the day.

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Roberts suggests a multi-day strategy: eating high fiber foods for two days before Thanksgiving to keep hunger in check. The experts disagree when it comes to leftovers, however. Dong says setting aside leftovers can counteract the this is my one chance to eat this mentality that leads to heaping helpings. But Roberts says hosts should pare back from the start, and that guests who feel they cannot decline leftovers should throw most, if not all, of them away at home.

Managing Thanksgiving Leftover Storage Safety Tips

Willpower does not work when a plate of food is in front of you, Roberts said, because the sights and smells activate the body to receive a big meal. A better place to use your willpower is before it ever comes in the house, when you are still full from the Thanksgiving meal, she said.

You can throw half or three-quarters of it away now and it is easy, but if you put it in the fridge, it becomes a whole different matter. If people do end up with leftovers, they should be careful, says Anne Suelzer, a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian with Health Loft. Properly stored leftovers will be safe for three or four days, but people should not rely on their senses to judge.

Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours, and the clock starts when the food comes out of the oven, not when you are done eating.