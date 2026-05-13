Expert Warns of More Hantavirus Cases and Speculation on Super-Spreaders

The text discusses an ongoing hantavirus outbreak likely triggered by a 'super-spreader' on a cruise ship, with three passengers dying and experts investigating the factors that make someone a super-spreader.

Infectious disease experts have warned there will be more hantavirus cases due to an ongoing outbreak, triggered by a 'super-spreader.

' The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) also advised countries to prepare for more cases in the coming weeks after three passengers died after traveling on a doomed cruise ship. Leading virologists believe that Leo Schilperoord, dubbed patient X, was a super-spreader responsible for the rapid spread between humans. Experts are investigating the factors that make someone a super-spreader to better understand the ongoing outbreak and potential treatments





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Super-Spreader Viral Spores Pediatric Risk Virology

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