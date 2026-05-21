Expert's Recommendations for Best Play Kitchens for Kids

A post shared by The Very Best Car Seats (theverybestcarses) on Jul 15, 2021 at 10:25am PDT

The Very Best Car Seatsposted an Instagram story about how she was looking into buying her 2-year-old daughter a play kitchen . After much research, she ended up with a model from Crate & Barrel.

"When I shared about the kitchen online, a lot of people told me it wasn't worth it and that she'd be bored in a day," El-Waylly told me. "Those naysayers were wrong. She plays with it every day, before and after school and whenever we cook. When I need a minute to myself, I tell her to make me dinner, and I can have 20 minutes alone while she sautés her Play-Doh gnocchi.

I expect her to play with it for years.

", What other play kitchens have professional chefs and people in the food space bought for their kids? Turns out, there's a big range: kitchens in all sorts of styles, with many various features, both big and small in size, and at a variety of price points. Below, more on El-Waylly's and all the others that were recommended.

"What sold me was that this feels like a real kitchen rather than a toy version," El-Waylly says of her ultimate decision. Such details include, for example, the magnetic knife rack - "the kind of thing that makes my kid take it seriously as a workspace," she says. Also, the burner dials click with real resistance, the oven door has a proper hinge, and the faucet moves.

It's been a relatively short amount of time since El-Waylly bought the kitchen, but so far it has stayed in great shape. It's made from real wood, so the structure is rock-solid.

"The bulldog has barreled into it several times, knocking off all the accessories, and all is still well," she says.redditor user/HasSkillzJ12 above had it for nearly a decade, through a daughter and son who are now 12 and 8 and have mostly outgrown it - though they haven't even officially parted ways with it yet, because her younger child and his friends sometimes still fall back on it. Another user, user/Knopov, bought this Tiny Land kitchen for her 2-year-old daughter, on her first birthday.

She reported that her daughter loved it right away and the details were sweet without being overwhelming: "No blinding colors, no chaos," Knopov says.

"The knobs all make sounds, which Mars is obsessed with. She'll twist one on, load up the microwave or oven with play food, pull it out, and look at me completely seriously: 'Is it hot enough, Mama? '" Tiny Land makes an array of size options





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Play Kitchen Child's Kitchen Cooking For Children Real Kitchen Toys Professional Chefs Food Space

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