Expert Recipes: Mackerel Pate, Spanish Tortilla, and Tuna Tart

Master four sophisticated yet accessible dishes with detailed recipes for smoked mackerel pate, salmon tortilla, tuna tart, and anchovy gratin.

Four distinct recipes demonstrate how to create sophisticated, high-quality dishes using pantry staples and fresh ingredients. The collection includes a rich smoked mackerel pate paired with a quick cucumber pickle, a classic Spanish tortilla featuring salmon and chives, a savory tuna puff pastry tart, and a comforting potato and anchovy gratin. Each dish offers a unique balance of flavors and textures suitable for canapes, lunches, or main courses.

Buttery Smoked Mackerel Pate and Pickle

This smoked mackerel pate is a buttery and indulgent spread where a small amount provides significant flavor impact. It serves four people and is ideally presented on small toasts as an appetizer or as part of a larger fish course.

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To prepare the base, process 120 grams of unsalted butter at room temperature with one crushed or finely grated garlic clove and the juice of one lemon. The mixture should be whipped until it becomes soft and airy. Season with sea salt and black pepper, then incorporate 140 grams of tinned smoked mackerel. Ensure the mackerel is drained of oil and has its skin removed before flaking it into the butter. Add a few roughly chopped fennel fronds to the bowl.

Process the ingredients again until a smooth paste forms. Adjust the seasoning to taste, then transfer the mixture to a serving bowl. Smooth the top surface carefully to create an even layer. The pâté is designed to be rich, so the presentation should be neat and elegant to match the intensity of the flavor.

A critical step involves sealing the pâté with clarified butter. Melt the remaining 60 grams of butter in a saucepan and allow it to cool slightly. This allows the white milk solids to settle at the bottom. Carefully pour only the yellow molten butter over the surface of the pâté. Avoid letting the white solids escape into the bowl, as they will not set properly and could create unsightly watery pockets. Alternatively, use a spoon to skim off the yellow oil.

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Decorate the top with additional fennel fronds and refrigerate the pâté until it is fully set. For the accompanying quick cucumber pickle, mix finely sliced half a cucumber with 1 teaspoon of sugar, half a teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar. The cucumber should be sliced to approximately 1 millimeter in thickness. Leave the mixture to marinate for at least 15 minutes before serving alongside the pâté on small toasts.

Salmon and Chives Spanish Tortilla

This Spanish tortilla with salmon and chives is best consumed at room temperature on the day it is prepared. Using the highest quality tinned salmon available ensures the best result. The dish serves four and can also be enjoyed as a sandwich by placing a wedge between two pieces of buttered baguette.

Begin by heating 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a 24-centimeter frying pan. Add one finely sliced red onion and two crushed or grated garlic cloves. Season well with sea salt and black pepper. Cook the mixture over medium to low heat for 20 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the vegetables are completely soft.

While the vegetables cook, whisk together six large eggs with 2 teaspoons of drained nonpareil capers and one small bunch of finely chopped chives. Season the egg mixture with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes have softened in the pan, pour the egg mixture over the vegetables. Flake 200 grams of tinned salmon in oil, ensuring it is skinless and boneless, over the top.

Mix everything gently to combine, then reduce the heat to very low. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the egg has almost set. Remove the lid and place a large plate on top of the pan. Flip the tortilla over and slide it back into the pan to cook the other side for 5 to 10 minutes.

Transfer the finished tortilla to a plate and allow it to cool. It pairs excellently with a green salad dressed in vinaigrette or heritage tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and seasoned with salt. The combination of flavors works well for a substantial lunch or a light dinner option.

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Savory Tuna Puff Pastry Tart

This tuna puff pastry tart is designed for easy preparation, making it suitable for lunchtimes or packed lunches. The recipe serves four and relies on generous seasoning of salt and pepper to balance the mild and sweet nature of the mascarpone cheese.

Preheat the oven to 200C, 180C fan, or gas mark 6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and unfurl a 320-gram sheet of puff pastry that has been brought to room temperature. Score a 2-centimeter border around the edges of the pastry but do not cut through it. Set this aside while you prepare the filling.

In a bowl, combine 230 grams of drained tinned tuna, 85 grams of grated mature cheddar, 85 grams of mascarpone, 2 tablespoons of wholegrain mustard, and 1 tablespoon of nonpareil capers. Season the mixture thoroughly with salt and pepper. Spread this mixture over the middle of the pastry, keeping the 2-centimeter border free of filling.

Arrange thinly sliced half a red onion over the tuna mixture. Add sliced 3 medium tomatoes on top, ensuring they cover most of the tuna and any gaps in the filling. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the tart and season again with salt and pepper.

Bake the tart for 25 minutes until the pastry is crispy and golden brown. Cut the tart into quarters and serve with buttered new potatoes and a crunchy green salad. The combination of textures and flavors provides a satisfying meal option that is simple to execute.

Comforting Potato and Anchovy Gratin

The final recipe, a potato and anchovy gratin, serves as a versatile side dish or main component. It works fantastically well alongside wilted cabbage or kale. It also pairs excellently with a piece of fish or even pork or lamb, making it a flexible addition to a variety of meals.

While specific preparation steps for the gratin were not detailed in the source text, the dish is highlighted for its compatibility with other proteins and leafy greens. The anchovy flavor likely provides a savory depth that complements the starchy potatoes, creating a hearty and comforting dish.