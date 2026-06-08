Expert Picks for the 2026 World Cup: Group Winners and Dark Horses

Get expert picks for the 2026 World Cup, including group winners and dark horses. Iain MacMillan breaks down the odds to win each group and recommends taking a few shots on underdogs.

The 2026 World Cup is just days away, and with 48 teams competing in 12 groups of four, it's time to place your bets. One of the best and most exciting ways to bet on the World Cup is to bet on the country to win each group.

In this article, we'll take a look at the odds to win each group and then break down the best bet. Mexico is favored to win their group due to their home-field advantage and relatively easy schedule.

However, their opponents in the group, Canada, are struggling with injuries, which could give Switzerland an opportunity to win the group. Morocco is being overvalued due to their fourth-place finish in 2022, while Brazil is in a league of their own in their group. Paraguay's defensive style of soccer could give them a chance to win or draw any game in the group stage.

The United States is overvalued in the betting market, and Turkiye is a popular pick to come out of their group. However, Iain MacMillan recommends taking a few shots on dark horses, and he loves what Paraguay has to offer at 4-1. He also recommends backing another dark horse, Ecuador, which has given up only five goals in 18 World Cup qualification games. Germany is the favorite in their group, but MacMillan thinks there's value on Ecuador at +340.

In Group F, the Netherlands is the favorite, but MacMillan thinks that Japan will be an attractive option for many people. He recommends taking the favorite, the Netherlands, at -130. In Group H, Belgium is relying too heavily on their aging stars, which could open the door for Egypt. Spain is the best team in Group I and won't be challenged when it comes to winning the group.

France's roster is too skilled and too deep not to win Group J. Algeria is MacMillan's pick for this year's surprise African team, and they have gone 21-2-4 in their last 26 matches. Argentina is favored to win their group, but MacMillan thinks that Colombia could get off to a slow start in their World Cup title defense. He loves Colombia at 2-1 and thinks it might be his favorite Group winner bet of the tournament. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2026 World Cup Group Winners Dark Horses Expert Picks Iain Macmillan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Mbappe‘s France Could Face Ronaldo’s Portugal in 2026 World CupFrance vs. Portugal would be a blockbuster clash deep into the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Former Players Share Their Views on the 2026 World CupEight former players give their predictions and opinions on the 2026 World Cup, discussing the top contenders, standout players, and the chances of England and Scotland.

Read more »

Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World CupThousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Read more »

What Every Possible 2026 Season Outcome Means For Virginia Tech In 2026What does a floor, ceiling and realistic outcome look like for Virginia Tech in 2026?

Read more »