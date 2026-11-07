Ed Mellor Reveals Anti-Ageing Party Makeup Trends for 2026 and Expert Application Secrets

Charlotte Tilbury artist Ed Mellor reveals professional makeup strategies for three distinct party looks: classic red lips, smoky eyes, and golden glow.

Ed Mellor, the Global Pro Make-up Artist at Charlotte Tilbury, has outlined three definitive party makeup strategies designed to deliver timeless elegance for the 2026 festive season. His expert advice focuses on modernizing classic techniques to ensure they remain flattering, particularly for mature skin types seeking a radiant and sophisticated appearance.

For the classic red lip look, Mellor insists on a completely pared-back aesthetic to keep the style contemporary. He explicitly advises against wearing a heavy smoky eye with this combination, noting that such intensity overwhelms the face and detracts from the focal point. Instead, he recommends keeping the rest of the complexion clean and luminous.

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The foundation of this sophisticated look relies on meticulous lip preparation to ensure longevity and comfort. Mellor advises applying a rich lip balm for twenty minutes prior to makeup application, followed by blotting it off completely. This hydration step creates a flawless canvas, preventing the lipstick from settling into fine lines or appearing cakey.

To refine the lip area, Mellor suggests using a fine brush to apply concealer around the mouth, subtly blending it to conceal any natural redness or uneven skin tone. He recommends the Max Factor Lip Shader Twist-Up Lip Liner priced at £5.94 for defining the shape before applying a hydrating satin or matte lipstick.

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To achieve a modern finish, Mellor warns against drawing a sharp, defined lip line. He advises using fingers to soften the edges, creating a blurred effect that is significantly more flattering on mature mouths. This technique echoes the styles favored by celebrities like Julianne Moore, ensuring the red lip remains bold yet soft.

The second recommended style pairs a dramatic smoky eye with a natural nude lip, a combination historically favored by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Kate Moss, and Jennifer Lopez. In 2026, the objective is to make the nude lip appear natural rather than chalky or flat, balancing the intensity of the eye makeup.

Mellor recommends using eyeshadow sticks for an easy and luminous application. He suggests applying a matte color in a V shape, elongating from the corner of the eye and zigzagging back into the crease to define and elongate the eye shape effectively.

Next, a shimmer-infused stick in a tonal color should be applied to make the lids glisten, with the residue smudged along the lower lash line for added definition. Mellor specifically recommends chocolate brown or minky grey eyeshadows, as these shades are much more flattering than harsh black for creating a soft smoky effect.

Black eyeshadow should be reserved strictly for defining the lash line itself. Mellor emphasizes that pairing a smoky eye with a bright lipstick is an overwhelming combination that disrupts the balance of the face. The Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Stick in Chestnut Sculpt is highlighted as an ideal product for achieving this look.

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The third look focuses on a radiant, golden glow that is perfect for the party season and not limited to summer months. Mellor suggests prepping the skin with a gradual glow product to add warmth and a lit-from-within appearance.

For this bronzed aesthetic, he recommends choosing a bronzer in a lighter tone than what might have been used in previous seasons. For mature skin, Mellor specifically advises using bronzers in gel and cream textures that offer a sheen rather than sparkle, as shimmer can unfortunately highlight fine lines and wrinkles.

An innovative technique shared by Mellor involves using the bronzer as an eyeshadow. By blending it across the lids, he creates a cohesive all-over glow that unifies the entire face. This method adds warmth and dimension without the heaviness of traditional eyeshadow products.

To complete this radiant look, Mellor advises pairing the bronzer with a nude and neutral blush, strictly avoiding overly pink shades. The blush should be applied from the top of the cheekbones across the bridge of the nose for a sun-kissed effect.

Crucially, Mellor advises against applying bronzer to the hollow of the cheek. Instead, he recommends dotting it higher, in line with the top of the ear, to lift and sculpt the face subtly. This placement technique ensures a youthful and lifted appearance, suitable for various skin tones and social events.