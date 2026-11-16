Google Samsung And Apple Warn Against Drying Wet Phones In Rice Or With Heat

Learn why rice and heat damage wet phones. Discover safe drying techniques recommended by Samsung and other manufacturers to prevent short circuits and hardware failure.

Major smartphone manufacturers including Google, Samsung, and Apple have issued explicit warnings against common DIY methods for drying wet devices, identifying the use of rice and external heat sources as causes of irreversible hardware damage. While many modern phones carry high water resistance ratings, accidental submersion in water or non-water liquids like soda remains a frequent stressor for owners. These substances leave sticky residues that require thorough cleaning before the device can function safely again.

Water conducts electricity readily, creating unintended pathways for current that can short-circuit internal components if the device is plugged in while wet. All three tech giants embed moisture sensors within their hardware to detect water droplets and automatically prevent charging to avoid catastrophic failure. If these sensors activate, users are advised to unplug the device immediately to protect the delicate connectors from severe damage.

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Placing a damp smartphone in a bag of dry rice is an ineffective practice that introduces harmful dust and starch particles into the device. These microscopic particles adhere to wet internal surfaces and are notoriously difficult to remove, potentially causing further mechanical issues. Allowing the device to dry naturally in the air is significantly safer and more effective than using rice, which offers minimal moisture absorption compared to other reliable methods.

Honor and Asurion recommend using small silica gel packets found in shoes and clothing packages to absorb moisture from wet devices safely. These packets effectively pull moisture from the air without releasing dust or particles into the device internals. Users should place the phone in a sealed container with several silica gel packets to speed up the drying process safely without risking further contamination.

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Using hairdryers, ovens, or direct sunlight to dry a phone can warp the frame, damage the screen, and weaken internal adhesives critical for structural integrity. Heat also poses a severe risk to lithium-ion batteries, which can swell or rupture when exposed to high temperatures. Additionally, heat creates a sauna effect that turns water droplets into steam, traveling deeper into the device where it causes more extensive corrosion.

Users should keep the charging port facing downward, remove the case, and place the device in a well-ventilated area to facilitate natural drying. Samsung guidelines suggest powering off the device immediately if it contacts non-water liquids and using alcohol-based solutions with microfiber cloths for cleaning. Experts recommend waiting at least 48 hours before attempting to charge the device again.

Wireless charging serves as a safer alternative for emergencies since it does not involve the vulnerable connectors and ports, utilizing electromagnetic induction instead. However, patience remains the most crucial factor; 48 hours is just a guideline, and users should wait a few extra days to be absolutely on the safe side. Aggressively shaking the device can also push liquid deeper inside, so letting gravity do its work is the best approach.

While you dry your phone, keep the port side down, remove the case, and remove anything detachable to ensure proper airflow. If the device was submerged in liquid that isn't water, power it off immediately to prevent electrical shorts while you take extra steps to clean it. Samsung has specific guidelines for non-water spills, including the use of disinfectant or alcohol-based solutions with a microfiber cloth to clean the exterior ports.

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The internet is sometimes a treasure trove of secrets, but not all of them are helpful, which is why experts discuss myths and bad practices when dealing with a wet phone. Trying to stick your hand in rice demonstrates why you wouldn't want to do this to your expensive device; the dust on your hand illustrates the contamination risk. Letting it dry naturally in the air is the only safe path for most users.

Another issue with heat is its effect on the lithium-ion battery, which is a key component in every modern smartphone. Heat is its arch-enemy, and it can swell or rupture if it stays exposed to high temperatures for extended periods. Putting the device in direct contact with high heat sources is a sure way to ruin the battery permanently. It is better to wait and let it air-dry since you will not risk further damage to this critical component.

Users must remember that keeping the device powered off should stop electricity from running through the wet components during the drying process. While it is fine to gently shake your device to dislodge some liquid from the exterior, aggressive shaking can push microscopic droplets deeper inside. Some droplets might be impossible to see, so letting the process happen naturally is the safest option for long-term device health.