Expert Fantasy Football Predictions for Week 3: Underdogs, Sleepers, and Stat Projections

A comprehensive roundup of expert fantasy football advice for Week 3, featuring underdog picks by Pamela Maldonado, stat line projections from Seth Walder, sleeper suggestions from Eric Moody, touchdown predictions from Matt Bowen, and wild-card insights from Ben Solak. The analysis covers key player matchups, including Mac Jones' passing challenges, Jaylen McNeill's defensive tackle performance, Tyreek Hill's return, D'Andre Swift's rushing opportunities against Carolina, Jaylen Gardner's coverage stats, and JuJu Smith-Schuster's flex viability.

First, betting analyst Pamela Maldonado picks two underdogs who could win outright. Then, analytics writer Seth Walder projects stat lines for three players. Fantasy football writer Eric Moody suggests three sleepers, and analyst Matt Bowen predicts three players who will find the end zone.

Finally, analyst Ben Solak lays out four wild-card predictions. Maye could still hurt the Packers with his legs, but his receiving group is banged up -- the Patriots are again withouthascooled off after leading the NFL in passing yards through the first two weeks. His early production depended heavily on passing volume while trailing, and that volume has dropped substantially. McNeill, who has 4.5 sacks on the season, leads all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jakobi Meyers vs. Brian Thomas Jr.

And he has an excellent chance to convert that intoreturns from a concussion this week, all three members of the Dolphins' interior line are either average or below average in pass block win rate.. Carolina's run defense isn't good, ranking 26th in EPA allowed per designed carry, 28th in yards allowed per carry, 24th in yards before contact allowed per carry and 28th in yards after contact allowed per carry. But it's more than that.

The Panthers also have a run-inducing defense, with the sixth-lowest pass rate over expected against them, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That means Coleman's rushing attempts should go up. Gardner had a rough start to the season, though NFL Next Gen Stats' metrics and player-tracking work I've done suggest he played sticky coverage and simply gave up a couple more catches than expected.

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Regardless, he has played better recently, allowing a tiny 0.3 yards per coverage snap over the past three games and almost getting an interceptionAllen has scored just one touchdown this season, but his reception volume makes him a viable flex option in deeper leagues. He has scored at least nine fantasy points in three of his past four games, including one with 16.2 points.

Live California election results 2026: California billionaire tax, Prop. 40, headed toward defeat Despite Miami's struggles on offense, Willis has scored at least 18 fantasy points in two of his past three games. His rushing ability has helped, with 225 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season. All of that makes him one of my favorite Week 9 streamers, especiallythat has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Willis is worth holding on to even after this week, as Miami will face weak defenses in the Colts, Bills and Jets. The matchup against Philadelphia is also encouraging. The Eagles have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns this season. Singletary should be on the flex radar for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.

Higgins has caught at least one touchdown in back-to-back games, and he has seen a total of 18 targets during that stretch. In a Cincinnati offense that must be more pass-heavy due to a lack of rushing efficiency, Higgins will get opportunitiesthat plays man-free coverage on 41.8% of opponent dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the league. Look for quarterback.

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With his physical profile, Fields can create favorable matchups for himself on the boundary. And he did see an end zone target from McCarthy in their last game before the bye. Let's take Fieldsto score on a fade routeagainst the Eagles.is perfect for him to find the end zone again. The Raiders are allowing 146.4 rushing yards per game, the second most in the league.

-- in a game where the Vikings will likely need to throw a ton. Expect Wentz to put up better raw numbers than Murray has all season, inviting some serious QB change buzz in Minnesota. The Chiefs continue to never run QB sneaks, and the yearly scrutiny over that decision has arrived this week following their late short-yardage failures.

Why not put the backup QB sneak on film ... just to set up an inevitable fourth-down outside run that hits for an explosive play in six weeks? Usually, the deadline falls quiet while games are being played. But this has been an interesting year for NFL trade reporting. The I think we see another if-then trade fall into place Sunday.

I'll predict: If. Milton is huge and fast and can throw a ball through the stratosphere, which means he is very fun to watch. So I will be tuned in with the hope that Milton will need to throw a Hail Mary at some point, resulting in the longest pass we've seen all season. This game has little else to recommend it otherwise, though Giants QB