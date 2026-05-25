Expert Discusses Ukraine's Improved Position, Biggest Vulnerabilities, and War's Future

The expert discusses Ukraine's improved position, its biggest vulnerabilities, and the likelihood of an end to the war.

Ukraine 's improved position, its biggest vulnerabilities, and the likelihood of an end to the war were discussed in an interview with a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The expert described the fighting in the war as more disorganized and diffuse than ever, with a low density of infantry forces on the front lines. The contest for superiority in the 'kill zone' has shifted from infantry assaults to drone employment, with the side having the advantage in both qualitative and quantitative drone usage dictating the initiative.

Despite the Russian military's performance being worse this year compared to last, they are not losing control of terrain but are taking substantial casualties to try to advance. The Russian military's tactics of infiltration and light motorized attacks with small amounts of infantry are not capable of generating any kind of operationally significant breakthroughs, as Ukrainian forces are able to stabilize and counterattack





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Ukraine Russia War Expert Improved Position Vulnerabilities End To The War Fighting Contest For Superiority Drones Infiltration Tactics Light Motorized Attacks Casualties Advance Stabilize Counterattack

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