Matthew Sheeran and Kara Gammell debunk common heating myths, revealing which tricks like radiator foil and layering cut bills and which are total fiction.

As temperatures drop and the energy price cap continues to soar, households are urgently seeking cost-effective methods to maintain warmth. Experts Matthew Sheeran from Money Wellness and Kara Gammell from MoneySuperMarket have rigorously tested popular DIY heating tricks to separate financial reality from myth. Their investigation reveals that while some simple behavioral changes yield significant savings, many viral internet tips are either ineffective or potentially damaging to home efficiency.

Layering Clothing and Core Temperature Myths

Matthew Sheeran confirms that wearing multiple thin layers is a highly effective and inexpensive strategy for staying warm. This method traps warm air against the body more efficiently than a single thick jumper, and adding accessories like hats, thick socks, and slippers amplifies the thermal benefit. The financial incentive is substantial; lowering the thermostat by just 1°C from 22°C to 21°C can save a typical home approximately £120 annually. Kara Gammell corroborates this, noting that layering helps trap body heat without necessitating higher thermostat settings.

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However, the notion that hot drinks significantly raise core body temperature is largely overstated. While warm beverages can warm the hands and provide immediate comfort, they do not alter internal body temperature enough to replace central heating. Matthew Sheeran advises boiling only the water needed, a habit that can save around £10 per year. Both experts agree that hot food and drinks should never be relied upon as a substitute for adequately warming a cold home.

Radiator Reflectors and Window Insulation Facts

Placing tin foil behind radiators is a common household hack, but the verdict depends on the materials used. Purpose-made radiator reflector panels, which cost around £25 per roll, are designed to reflect heat back into the room rather than letting it escape through external walls. These panels are particularly effective in homes with poorly insulated walls and can save roughly £18 annually. Ordinary kitchen foil is not recommended as a substitute because it lacks the specific reflective properties of commercial panels.

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Similarly, the use of kitchen cling film on windows offers minimal benefit, though purpose-made window insulation film is a viable alternative. This specialized film creates an insulating air gap across windows, which is especially helpful for single-glazed or draughty openings. Experts recommend closing heavy curtains in the evening and using draught excluders for better results. Draught-proofing windows, floors, and doors could save around £55 a year, while fitting a chimney draught excluder for unused chimneys can save an additional £45.

Thermostat Behavior and Heating System Efficiency

A persistent myth suggests that turning the thermostat up high heats a room faster. Matthew Sheeran and Kara Gammell both dismiss this idea, explaining that boilers heat at a constant speed regardless of the target temperature. Setting the thermostat to 25°C instead of 20°C does not accelerate heating; it merely keeps the system running longer until the higher temperature is reached, inevitably increasing costs. The most efficient approach is to set a comfortable temperature and maintain it consistently.

Another widespread belief is that leaving the heating on low all day saves money. For homes with conventional gas central heating, this is incorrect. Because homes lose heat constantly, maintaining a low temperature all day requires paying to replace lost heat continuously. It is generally cheaper to use a timer to heat the home before waking up or returning from work. However, heat pumps operate differently and often work more efficiently when maintaining a steady temperature, so users should follow the specific guidance of their manufacturer or installer.

Financial Impact and Practical Implementation

The cumulative effect of implementing these verified tips can significantly reduce household energy expenditure. By combining behavioral changes, such as lowering the thermostat by 1°C, with targeted physical improvements like radiator reflectors and draught proofing, homeowners can realize savings exceeding £200 annually. The distinction between effective measures and ineffective hacks is crucial for maximizing these financial benefits without compromising comfort.

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Consumers are advised to prioritize evidence-based strategies over viral trends. Whether it is the strategic layering of clothing, the installation of proper radiator reflectors, or the correct scheduling of gas heating systems, each action should be grounded in expert advice. As energy prices remain volatile, these informed decisions provide a reliable framework for managing household costs while maintaining a warm and comfortable living environment throughout the winter months.