Expert Advice: What to Avoid at British Fish and Chip Shops

Two leading fish and chips experts reveal the items to skip and the standards to expect, from scampi quality to batter freshness, in the UK's beloved takeaway industry.

The iconic British meal of cod and chips, celebrated for its distinctive aroma of batter and vinegar, remains a ultimate comfort food for many households across the United Kingdom. However, with the average price of this staple now reaching £11, representing an increase of almost £4 over the last five years, consumers must ensure they are receiving high-quality food for their money.

Two prominent industry figures, Tony Hass, co-founder of the four-location London chain Poppies Fish and Chips, and Luke Davis, Brighton-based founder of Rockwater, have shared critical insights on what to order and what to avoid. Their advice highlights the difference between traditional excellence and processed shortcuts that fail to justify the rising costs.

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Processed Freezer Fillers to Avoid

Tony Hass advises diners to steer clear of menu items that rely heavily on frozen, processed ingredients, such as pancakes, turkey sticks, and burgers coated in batter. He argues that these items are often added to menus simply to bulk out the selection rather than to showcase the genuine culinary expertise of a traditional fish and chip shop. Instead, he recommends sticking to the classics that define the genre.

Similarly, Luke Davis warns that fishcakes can reveal much about a shop's quality standards. Frozen alternatives often contain fillers, additives, and minimal actual fish content. Diners should inquire whether the fishcakes are homemade, as a proper, fresh version is a superior choice compared to mass-produced frozen options that lack texture and flavor.

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Scampi Quality and Authenticity

When ordering scampi, both experts emphasize the importance of understanding the source material. Tony Hass notes that proper scampi should consist of whole langoustine tails that are lightly battered and fried to order. In contrast, cheaper versions may be made from reconstituted fish, shaped artificially, and covered in breadcrumbs, creating a significant difference in taste and quality.

Luke Davis agrees that consumers should ask specifically whether they are receiving whole langoustine tails, formed scampi, or a product that mixes scampi with white fish. He states that the pleasure of the dish lies in the sweet shellfish flavor beneath the crumb, making whole-tail scampi his preferred choice. He suggests that while cheaper versions have a place, transparency on the menu is essential for the customer to know exactly what they are paying for.

Batter Standards and Chip Freshness

The quality of the batter is considered the calling card of any reputable establishment. Tony Hass states that the batter must be crisp, golden, and light. If the batter is soggy, greasy, or clings to the fish in a thick, doughy layer, the meal is already compromised. He insists that a poor batter undermines the rest of the dining experience regardless of the quality of the fish used.

Regarding the chips, Tony Hass asserts that good chips should never be frozen. They should be made from fresh yellow-fleshed potatoes, prepared and cooked freshly for each customer to achieve a fluffy interior and a crisp exterior. Chips that appear pale, limp, or have been sitting under a heat lamp for an extended period are likely not to be the highlight of the meal. A busy shop that turns over fresh batches is generally a positive indicator of quality.

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Sauce Selection and Menu Specialization

Tartare sauce is a vital component of the classic meal, but its preparation method matters greatly. Tony Hass advises against sauces served from plastic sachets or generic bottles, suggesting that a shop using pre-packaged condiments is missing an opportunity. Good tartare sauce should be fresh, punchy, and full of texture, containing properly chopped gherkins, capers, and herbs to demonstrate the care taken in food preparation.

Luke Davis adds that tartare needs a sharpness from capers and gherkins, with enough texture to be noticeable. If the sauce tastes primarily of mayonnaise, he recommends leaving it. A little acidity enhances the enjoyment of the fish and batter, making a good house-made tartare worth ordering an extra pot of, even if it is not photographed for social media.

Menu Scope and Price Transparency

Tony Hass identifies a chippy with an overly ambitious menu as a potential red flag. He questions where a shop's real expertise lies when it offers fish and chips, kebabs, pizzas, fried chicken, and burgers all under one roof. He argues that a great shop should specialize in fish and chips rather than reading like a catalogue of every possible takeaway item, as trying to do everything inevitably causes quality to suffer in some areas.

Luke Davis warns that a price that seems too good to be true may indicate compromised quality. He notes that while a large piece of fish hanging over both sides of the box looks promising, diners should cut into it before deciding they have found a bargain. This visual cue can be deceptive, and the internal quality of the fish and batter remains the true test of value in the modern, expensive marketplace.