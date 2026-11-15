Caroline West-Meads Answers Grandmother And Friendship Dilemmas

Caroline West-Meads provides guidance on navigating grandchildren discipline issues and mending long-standing friendships damaged by sensitive advice.

Columnist Caroline West-Meads recently addressed two distinct personal dilemmas concerning family boundaries and long-standing friendship reconciliation in her latest correspondence piece. The first inquiry involves a grandmother seeking clarity on her appropriate role regarding her seven-year-old granddaughter's behavioral challenges and her son's parenting strategies. The second case concerns a woman grappling with whether to forgive a friend who ended a thirty-one-year relationship after receiving unsolicited financial advice regarding debt.

The core issue presented by the first correspondent revolves around her observation of her granddaughter's difficult behavior, which includes frequent tantrums, an inability to sit still during mealtimes, and refusing to engage with her grandmother during visits. The grandmother is distressed by the child saying horrible things and notes that her son requires an hour to manage dinner and must stay in the child's room until she falls asleep, leaving him exhausted. She questions whether she is overreacting to what might be considered normal modern upbringing or if stricter discipline is warranted.

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Caroline West-Meads advises that while the granddaughter's restlessness and extreme reactions could simply be part of a phase, they may also indicate underlying issues such as ADHD, neurodivergence, or difficulties with emotional regulation. She emphasizes that a proper diagnosis is impossible without professional evaluation, suggesting the grandmother keep an open mind rather than assuming that stricter discipline is the only solution. The columnist points out that consistent routines might help, but acknowledges the complexity of diagnosing such issues from a distance.

Instead of criticizing the parents, the advice is to gently rethink the purpose of visits, focusing on being a warm presence rather than enforcing engagement. The grandmother is encouraged to talk to her son about his exhaustion without making it about his or his wife's parenting choices. A suggested approach involves asking supportive questions like what she can do to make things easier for him, rather than suggesting the child needs more discipline, which could cause defensiveness. Resources like Age UK, Family Action, or Coram Family Lives are recommended for additional grandparenting support.

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In the second scenario, a woman has known her friend for thirty-one years but faced anger and silence for seven months after suggesting she seek debt advice regarding her use of multiple credit cards for holidays. The friend recently texted to arrange a lunch without apologizing, leaving the correspondent unsure if she should forgive and move on or wait for an acknowledgment of the past hurt. The friend has been dealing with a tough time since her divorce, which may have contributed to her defensive reaction.

Caroline West-Meads suggests accepting the lunch invitation to preserve the decades-long friendship, noting that the friend's text may be a way of reaching out without knowing how to acknowledge the conflict. She advises against pretending everything is fine, recommending instead that the correspondent gently explain how the silence affected her and express a desire for honest communication. The columnist believes a strong friendship should be able to survive difficult conversations, even when they are uncomfortable, provided both parties are willing to work through the emotional impact.