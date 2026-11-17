For nearly a century, oncologists have treated advanced prostate cancer by starving the tumors of testosterone – their main fuel.

For nearly a century, oncologists have treated advanced prostate cancer by starving the tumors of testosterone – their main fuel. Destroying the tumor's receptors for testosterone could be a way around the issue.

An experimental drug that does just that has paved the way in a combined phase I and phase II clinical trial. It was tested among patients with the most advanced form of prostate cancer at three institutions: Massachusetts General Hospital, the Yale School of Medicine, and Arvinas, the biotechnology company that developed the drug and funded the study.

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The first phase of the trial was conducted to reveal a safe dosage, and the second phase put that dosage to the test in cancer patients carrying different mutations in their testosterone receptors. Nearly 60 percent of the participants whose tumors harbored the gene mutations T878/H875 saw their prostate-specific antigens drop by at least half. By comparison, only 3 to 4 percent of men with other gene profiles experienced the same improvements.

, suggest that this new drug can suppress cancerous activity in hopeful ways, albeit among a small subset of patients.

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"Bavdegalutamide takes your own natural protein degradation system, and it accelerates the process for the androgen receptor,""The drug degrades the receptors for testosterone, which control prostate cancer growth. " All participants in the clinical trial received the same experimental drug, which means there wasn't a traditional control group. Overall, there were 20 participants with the gene mutations T878/H875 who showed particularly good results. By comparison, among men with other genetic profiles, it took about 4 to 5 months.

That doesn't necessarily mean this drug is shrinking prostate tumors or that patients will live longer if they take these drugs.

"There was a decrease in prostate specific androgen. We also saw regressions in soft tissue lesions, and improvements in pain,"When prostate cancer spreads and stops responding to androgen deprivation therapy, it is called metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer .mCRPC is incurable and ultimately lethal, although some treatments can slow its progression and extend life. Existing therapies suppress the production of testosterone or inhibit it from binding to and activating receptors.

Although these therapies may show initial efficacy, the authors of this recent trial write that"approximately 20 percent - 40 percent of patients are unresponsive to these treatments and nearly all eventually develop resistance.

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"It seems to be particularly effective against testosterone receptors carrying the T878/H875 mutations. But despite the good results, many participants in this clinical trial reported negative side effects, including nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.another prostate cancer drug called ARV-766 , which uses a similar receptor-destroying mechanism but has fewer side effects. The research has been published in