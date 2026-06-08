Experimental Daily Weight Loss Pill Shows Promise in Clinical Trials

AstraZeneca's elecoglipron has been found to be effective in reducing body weight, blood pressure, and inflammation in clinical trials.

An experimental daily weight loss pill helped people shift more than ten per cent of their bodyweight after six months, research has found. The drug - elecoglipron - also helped to reduce patients' blood pressure and manage diabetes.

The daily pill is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, like Ozempic or Wegovy, a class of medications that mimic a natural hormone that stimulates insulin, slows digestion and reduces appetite. Elecoglipron has been trialled in two phase II studies by AstraZeneca - Solstice and Vista - which are published in The Lancet. The Vista trial included more than 300 people recruited from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

The trial found that the drug led to 'clinically meaningful and progressive weight loss.

' At its highest dose - 75mg - elecoglipron helped patients lose 10.5 per cent body weight at 26 weeks, compared to 0.6 per cent in the placebo group, increasing to 11.8 per cent at 36 weeks. The drug also helped lower blood pressure and inflammation. Experts believe that the drug may actually lead to a far greater reduction in body weight than the trial shows.

Researchers said the 'sustained reduction in bodyweight up to 36 weeks without evidence of a plateau suggests that maximal weight loss might not have been reached by six months.

' Melanie Davies, a professor of diabetes medicine at the University of Leicester, honorary consultant diabetologist at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and principal investigator for Vista, added: Despite huge progress in the field of obesity management, significant opportunity remains to deliver broader, sustainable and more meaningful health benefits for the billions of people living with obesity or weight-related complications. The Vista results show that people receiving once-daily oral elecoglipron achieved significant weight loss as well as lower blood pressure and systemic inflammation, demonstrating its potential to treat both obesity and its related complications.

In a separate phase II trial, Solstice, researchers analysed data from more than 400 people in the US who were overweight or had type 2 diabetes. The study found that the drug was more effective at lowering blood sugar and helping patients lose weight when compared to those taking the placebo. They added that the number of pounds shed increased with dosage after 26 weeks.

Almost 75 per cent of people taking elecoglipron lost at least 5 per cent of their bodyweight after six months compared to 20.2 per cent in the placebo group. The most common side effects of the drugs reported across both trials were nausea, diarrhoea, constipation and vomiting. Unlike other weight loss pills being tried, it also does not require strict fasting times, which instruct patients to take them on an empty stomach and 30 minutes before eating.

Sharon Barr, executive vice president of bioPharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, said the findings give the company 'confidence' as phase III trials of the drug get under way. The progression of elecoglipron is an important step in delivering a differentiated weight management portfolio, offering monotherapies and combinations, designed to address the biological complexity of obesity and comorbidities that can be tailored to individual needs, enabling people to live healthier lives





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elecoglipron Weight Loss Astrazeneca Clinical Trials Obesity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Innovative Drug Reduces Risk of Muscle Loss for Weight Loss PatientsA new study has suggested that an innovative drug, apitegromab, could significantly reduce the risk of muscle loss for patients on weight loss medications. The research showed that people taking the medication while on injections lost just as much weight but half as much muscle as those just taking the injections.

Read more »

Experimental Antibody Cuts Muscle Loss When Paired With Tirzepatide Weight‑Loss InjectionsA Phase‑2 study finds that apitegromab, a myostatin‑blocking antibody, halves lean‑mass loss in patients using tirzepatide, offering a potential way to preserve muscle while achieving substantial weight loss.

Read more »

Mrs Hinch shares her weight loss journey and emotional strugglesMrs Hinch, a cleaning influencer, has shared her dramatic weight loss journey and emotional struggles on Instagram. She has detailed her botched gastric band surgery and the lifelong complications it has caused her. She also opened up about her fear of time and the guilt she feels for not using the woodwork workshop at their home.

Read more »

Study Finds New Drug May Prevent Muscle Loss During Weight Loss TreatmentA phase 2 clinical trial suggests that the experimental myostatin inhibitor apitegromab, when combined with the weight-loss injection tirzepatide (Mounjaro), can significantly reduce the loss of lean muscle mass while maintaining similar overall weight reduction. This addresses a key concern with current potent obesity medications.

Read more »