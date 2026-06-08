Experimental Antibody Cuts Muscle Loss When Paired With Tirzepatide Weight‑Loss Injections

A Phase‑2 study finds that apitegromab, a myostatin‑blocking antibody, halves lean‑mass loss in patients using tirzepatide, offering a potential way to preserve muscle while achieving substantial weight loss.

A new Phase‑2 trial suggests that adding the experimental antibody apitegromab to tirzepatide therapy can dramatically cut the loss of lean tissue that often accompanies the powerful weight‑loss injections now dominating obesity treatment .

The study examined 102 adults who were receiving weekly tirzepatide (commercially known as Mounjaro) and randomized half of them to receive apitegromab, an intravenous drug administered every four weeks that blocks myostatin activation, while the other half received a placebo. Over a six‑month period both groups lost a comparable amount of total body weight - roughly one‑fifth of their baseline weight - but the apitegromab cohort preserved far more muscle and bone mass.

Participants on the combination therapy shed only about 1.9 kg of lean tissue, whereas those on tirzepatide alone lost nearly double that amount. In percentage terms, lean mass accounted for 14.6 % of total weight loss in the apitegromab group compared with 30.2 % in the placebo group, indicating that the antibody effectively mitigated the catabolic effect of the GLP‑1/GIP agonist. These findings arrive at a pivotal moment for the NHS, which has seen prescriptions for tirzepatide‑type injections sky‑rocket.

In the 2025/26 financial year, English doctors wrote 3.1 million scripts for the drug, driving NHS expenditure above £570 million - a figure that eclipses any other single medication in the past two decades. While the weight‑loss benefits of tirzepatide, Ozempic and similar agents are undeniable, earlier research has flagged a troubling side‑effect: a substantial proportion of the weight lost is not fat but muscle and skeletal tissue, raising the risk of fractures and functional decline.

By targeting myostatin, a protein that normally restrains muscle growth, apitegromab offers a mechanistic approach to preserving muscle while still allowing patients to reap the metabolic advantages of the injectable therapy. Commentary from experts underscores both optimism and caution. Dr Marie Spreckley of the University of Cambridge highlighted that preserving lean mass while achieving similar overall weight loss could improve the quality of weight‑loss outcomes, especially for patients in whom muscle loss would be detrimental.

However, she also noted that the trial did not demonstrate measurable gains in physical performance, cardiometabolic markers, or quality‑of‑life scores within the 24‑week window. She called for larger, longer‑duration studies to determine whether the preservation of muscle translates into tangible health benefits such as stronger bones, better glucose control, and reduced frailty.

The current evidence, published in Nature Medicine, lays a promising foundation for a combined pharmacological strategy that may redefine obesity management by addressing not only how much weight is lost but also what composition that loss takes





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Tirzepatide Apitegromab Muscle Loss Obesity Treatment Clinical Trial

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