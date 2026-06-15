Experience the Launch of NASA's Roman Space Telescope

Are you ready for a new view of the universe? The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will reveal distant worlds, dark energy, and the structure of the cosmos,

Are you ready for a new view of the universe? The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will reveal distant worlds, dark energy, and the structure of the cosmos, and we want you to be a part of it!

Digital creators and social media users are invited to register to our NASA Social for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launch. Roman is NASA’s next flagship astrophysics mission, designed to explore everything from our outer solar system to the edge of the observable universe. This mission is scheduled to launch on Aug. 30, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Are you passionate about social media and communications?

Do you love to create content for an audience? Are you a fan of new, unique experiences? If you said yes, this NASA Social event is for you! This is your opportunity to be on the front lines of this historic mission.

The NASA Social event will take place over two days, including the day of launch. A maximum of 50 digital creators will be selected to attend this two-day event and will be given access similar to news media. Learn directly from astrophysics subject matter experts Spend time with members of NASA’s social media team NASA Social events are intended for members of the public.

Current or former NASA civil servants, NASA contractors, NASA interns, and individuals or organizations currently under contract to provide products or services to NASA are not eligible to apply or participate in NASA Social events. NASA Social registration for the Roman launch opens on this page on Monday, June 15 and the deadline to apply is at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 28. All applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience. Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms. Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences. Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected, and widely recognized.

Registration for this event opens Monday, June 15 and closes at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 28. Registration is for one person only and is non-transferable. Each individual wishing to attend must register separately. Each application will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

After registrations have been received and processed, an email with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to those selected. We expect to send the first notifications on July 17 and waitlist notifications on July 22. All NASA social applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Those chosen must prove through the registration process they meet specific engagement criteria.

If you do not make the registration list for this NASA Social, you still can attend the launch off site and participate in the conversation online. Find out about ways to experience a launch at Registration indicates your intent to travel to NASA Kennedy and attend the two-day event in person. You are responsible for your own expenses for travel, accommodation, food, and other amenities. The schedule of events and special guest appearances are subject to change without notice.

NASA is not responsible for loss or damage incurred as a result of attending. NASA, moreover, is not responsible for loss or damage incurred if the event is canceled with limited or no notice. Please plan accordingly. Kennedy is a government facility.

Those who are selected may need to complete additional steps to receive clearance to enter the secure areas.

Unexpired Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS that contains a photograph Driver’s license or ID card issued by a state or outlying possession of the United States provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color, and address ID card issued by federal, state, or local government agencies or entities, provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color, and address U.S. Social Security Card issued by the Social Security Administration Original or Certified copy of birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipal authority, or outlying possessions of the United States bearing an official seal ID Card for use of Resident Citizens of the United States For Legal Resident Aliens: Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card with photograph Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Hundreds of different factors can cause a scheduled launch date to change multiple times. The launch date will not be official until after the Flight Readiness Review. If the launch date changes prior to the review, NASA may adjust the date of the NASA Social accordingly to coincide with the new target launch date, and will notify registrants of any changes via email. If the launch is postponed, attendees will be invited to attend a later launch date.

If the launch is postponed beyond 72 hours, the NASA Social event may be canceled. NASA Social attendees are responsible for any additional costs they incur related to any launch delay. We strongly encourage participants to make travel arrangements that are refundable and/or flexible. If you cannot come to NASA Kennedy and attend in person, you should not register for the NASA Social.

Join the conversation by following @NASARoman on If you cannot make this NASA Social, don’t worry; NASA is planning many other NASA Social events in the near future at various locations! Check for updates on





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