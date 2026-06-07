Experience 'Schrödinger's Call', a Stunning Free Indie Visual Novel on Steam

Steam, the leading PC gaming platform, offers a wealth of free content, including free-to-play games, limited-time offers, and demos. One standout game currently free to play is 'Schrödinger's Call', a narrative-based visual novel with breathtaking artwork and an original story. Developed by Acrobatic Chirimenjako, the game follows Mary, who wakes up in a strange room with no memories, guided by a mysterious cat. Mary becomes the 'World's Last Confidant', noting down regrets from spirits on the other side. The game has received glowing reviews for its art style, soundtrack, and narrative, with many players calling it a must-play indie visual novel. The first chapter is available as a free demo on Steam.

Steam , the popular PC gaming platform, offers a plethora of free content to its users. This includes a vast library of free-to-play games, limited-time offers that can last from a month to just 24 hours, and free demos allowing players to sample a game before committing.

Additionally, Steam is a hub for fresh indie games, providing small-time developers a large audience. One such game, 'Schrödinger's Call', a narrative-based visual novel with stunning artwork and a unique story, is currently free to play on Steam. Developed by Acrobatic Chirimenjako, the game follows Mary, who wakes up in a strange room with no memories, guided by a mysterious cat named Hamlet.

Mary becomes the 'World's Last Confidant', noting down regrets from spirits on the other side, walking alongside their voices. The game is told in chapters, with the first chapter available as a free demo. Players have praised the game's art style, soundtrack, and narrative, with dmkd_s stating, 'It's beautiful... The story is just beautiful, and carefully written.

' Async even called it 'their game of the year'. Overall, 'Schrödinger's Call' is a must-play indie visual novel, and its free demo is available now on Steam





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