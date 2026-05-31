Experience Hope with Control, I'm Not Coming Back

Discover a new sci-fi game on Steam that brings hope and emotional impact. Control, I'm Not Coming Back is a 45-minute walking simulator that evokes feelings and provokes thought. Read reviews and try it out for yourself.

There is a wide range of wonderful sci-fi titles on Steam , covering every different style that the genre is known for. Games like Fallout and Cyberpunk 2077 present players with alternative future worlds meant to reflect aspects of society, be it Cold War commentary or speculative fiction, respectively.

Then there are games like Starfield or No Man's Sky which take players out into space to explore a wider universe. The sci-fi genre is one that covers a wide range of settings, tones, and themes, making it a perfect medium for coming up with new creative games. Enter Control, I'm Not Coming Back. This small indie game is a great example of how the sci-fi genre can be used for some seriously fun and emotionally impactful storytelling.

Now, hard sci-fi fans be warned: Control, I'm Not Coming Back cares less about scientific accuracy than it does the communication of its themes through often abstract environments. However, if you are in need of a short, hopeful experience that might just alter your perspective, this game is perfect for you. But, don't just take my word for it, there are plenty of reviews that back me up.

At the time of writing, Steam reviews for Control, I'm Not Coming Back are very positive, with many players expressing their fondness for this small title. While there are a lot of great reviews of the game summarizing how it made players feel, I think the most efficient is one by user clueless that reads Control, I'm feeling hopeful. Because, at the end of the day, that is what the game has to offer more than anything else: hope.

I think it's worth noting at this point that, if you're the type of player who doesn't enjoy a game like Mixtape because there wasn't enough gameplay, then Control, I'm Not Coming Back probably isn't for you. This game is a 45-minute walking simulator in which you make a few dialogue choices, but otherwise are mostly walking forward and listening to dialogue.

This is by no means a condemnation of the game, in fact, this was one of the more powerful gaming experiences I've had in recent memory. I just find it important to have the right expectations going in. Control, I'm Not Coming Back is a work of art. By that, I mean it is something that evokes feelings and provokes further thought.

It is an unflinchingly hopeful game whose message is abstract enough that any player should be able to find meaning in it. The game is completely free, and it downloaded so quickly that it was ready to play by the time I switched from the Store to Library tab on Steam, so there is no reason not to give it a shot yourself. If you need a bit of hope, play Control, I'm Not Coming Back





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sci-Fi Games Control I'm Not Coming Back Steam Walking Simulator Hopeful Experience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These Are the 3 Off-Duty Outfit Formulas I Keep Coming Back ToMy weekend looks are just as polished as my workwear.

Read more »

Step back in time: The Colonial Heritage Festival is coming to UtahImagine walking into a fully functioning colonial village — the smell of fresh bread from the bakehouse, the clang of a blacksmith's hammer, a Continental soldi

Read more »

PSG wins back-to-back Champions League titles after shootout victory against ArsenalThis was the eighth time a shootout has been needed to settle the title match since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Read more »

PSG wins back-to-back Champions League titles after shootout victory against ArsenalParis Saint-Germain became the first club in nearly a decade to successfully defend its European crown, beating Arsenal in a penalty shootout.

Read more »