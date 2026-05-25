The Infant Learning Program (ILP) in Alaska provides therapy and interventions for developmentally disabled infants and toddlers. Nearly half of the children in the program do not require costly special education once they reach school age. The program has been expanded and awaits the governor's signature to become law, increasing funding and expanding eligibility.

Expansion of Alaska program for developmentally delayed infants passes Legislature, awaits governor’s decision Nearly half of children in the Infant Learning Program do not require costly special education once they reach school age.

Tara Pike interacts with a foster infant at Mat-Su Services for Children and Adults in Wasilla on April 29. (Bill Roth / ADN) WASILLA — Emma Pike just turned 1 and still hadn’t learned to walk, worrying her parents Greg and Tara Pike. That’s when they were introduced to Alaska’s Infant Learning Program, which provides therapy and interventions for developmentally disabled infants and toddlers.

"She ended up crawling and walking in the same week once we got connected with a therapist," Tara Pike said. At 14 months old in 2013, Emma had some hearing tests already, but the Pikes’ ILP provider recommended more. Emma soon received ear tubes, and expanded The Pikes, who foster medically complex children, have fostered 16 total over the years, including six who have gone through ILP. Tara Pike now offers training for new foster parents.

She said ILP is "the best thing ever" and wrote her legislators in support of Senate Bill and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. The bill would increase funding and expand eligibility for the program, allowing providers to hire more staff and serve more children with developmental delays. Tara Pike holds a foster infant at Mat-Su Services for Children and Adults in Wasilla on April 29.

(Bill Roth / ADN) Legislators in Juneau have added ILP funding to the budget for the second year in a row. Last year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $5.7 million increase, citing unsustainable funding amid fiscal uncertainty. Advocates and providers are hopeful that Dunleavy won’t veto the funding again.

Stephanie Tucker is the infant, child and family supports director at Mat-Su Services for Children and Adults in Wasilla, the Pike family’s ILP provider. Tucker said they’re serving fewer children than in years past due to staff turnover and a combination of inflation and flat funding from the state since 2013. She believes if Dunleavy had understood more about the program last year, he would not have vetoed it.

Stephanie Tucker is the infant, child and family supports director at Mat Su Services for Children in Wasilla. (Bill Roth / ADN) The state’s 15 ILP providers serve infants and toddlers with autism, speech delays and other cognitive issues from the time they are born until they turn 3 years old at no cost to the family, relying on federal and state funding.

Providers typically visit families in their homes to observe the child’s behavior, connecting the parents with therapists or interventions that may improve their child’s delay. To qualify, specialists, such as pediatricians, must determine a child is delayed at least 50% behind their peers. They use a screening tool called the "Ages and Stages" test to determine if the child’s reactions, expressions and brain development are in line with other children their age.

States with a 50% requirement to qualify for children from birth to age 3, and the only state that doesn’t include other criteria when considering which children are eligible. Amy Simpson, executive director of the Program for Infants and Children in Anchorage, the state’s largest ILP provider, said about 1,600 Alaska children show delays somewhere between 25% and 49%, and would qualify for ILP at birth under the new standards.

"Anyone who has worked in early intervention for any length of time knows that what we’re doing is not early, it’s too late," Simpson said. "A 50% delay is too late for many kids. " Many children with cognitive delays will require special education services from their school district once they reach age 3. But of children in the ILP show enough growth that they don’t need it.

Providers say the state can save about $35 million annually by expanding access. Simpson said the state’s eligibility criteria for the program has not changed since she started 31 years ago, arguing on behalf of the new standards in SB 178.

"This is the right thing to do because these are little kids and they need help," Simpson said. "But it’s also the fiscally responsible thing to do for the state. " For some families, the success can be short-lived. Many children who qualify under the state’s 50% requirement quickly become ineligible after they receive ILP services and show signs of improvement.

Dr. Therese Tomasoski, a Wasilla pediatrician, said children with delays between 25% and 49% can become targets of abuse in the home if their parents don’t understand why they aren’t learning. She referred to these children as "in-betweeners" because they fall in between the state and school district threshold to qualify for ILP.

"We have a big group of kids that are those in-betweeners that don’t get extra help," Tomasoski said. "By the time they get to where there’s more significant delays, we’re already behin





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Infant Learning Program Developmentally Disabled Infants Therapy And Interventions Expansion Of Program Governor's Decision Funding Increase Eligibility Expansion Mat-Su Services For Children And Adults ILP Providers Autism Speech Delays Cognitive Issues Screening Tool Ages And Stages Test State Funding Federal Funding Special Education Services School District Early Intervention Fiscal Uncertainty Fiscal Responsibility In-Betweeners Target Of Abuse Pediatrician Screening Tool Ages And Stages Test State Funding Federal Funding Special Education Services School District Early Intervention Fiscal Uncertainty Fiscal Responsibility In-Betweeners Target Of Abuse

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